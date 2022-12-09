Western Advocate
Court

Historic sexual assault case of former Dubbo mayor Benjamine William Shields mentioned in Penrith Local Court on December 9

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated December 9 2022 - 1:35pm, first published 1:30pm
Former Dubbo mayor Ben Shields pictured with solicitor Kimberley Norquay-Evans in October this year outside Penrith Local Court. Picture by Nadine Morton

THE case of a former Dubbo mayor accused of a historic sexual assault is one step closer in the legal process, following its mention in court on Friday.

