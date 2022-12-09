Western Advocate
Bathurst High School defeats Kelso High School in Kel Cooke Cup with victories in girls and boys games

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated December 9 2022 - 2:36pm, first published 2:30pm
THEY had to wait three years to make it happen but Bathurst High School once again have their hands on the Kel Cooke Cup after victories in Friday's girls and boys hockey games.

