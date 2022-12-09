THEY had to wait three years to make it happen but Bathurst High School once again have their hands on the Kel Cooke Cup after victories in Friday's girls and boys hockey games.
The Bathurst High girls side started the day with a 6-2 win and the boys team followed suit with a strong 9-1 win, giving the blue and gold squad a combined 15-3 score in the battle for the cup, which was previously held by Kelso.
The girls' match was a closer game than the scoreline appeared, and it was Bathurst's fast start that would make the difference.
Bathurst opened the scoring in the sixth minute when Lacey Carter was left open in front of goal and had time to put the ball on target.
Kelso threatened to hit back straight away with three successive penalty corners but they weren't able to convert.
Bathurst were then able to double the advantage in the 12th minute when - on their second penalty corner of the game - when Toni Cooper deflected a Lorin Nobes strike into the back of the net.
Kelso missed their best opportunity to get a goal back five minutes into the second quarter but the would only have to wait one more minute, as Izzy Murray finished off a scramble for the ball in front of the Bathurst goal to make it 2-1.
However, Bathurst dominated the run of play towards half-time, and thanks to back-to-back goals they were able to push the advantage out to 4-1 at the change of ends.
Bathurst put the game away in the third quarter when a great piece of back-and-forth passing on a penalty corner set up a successful shot at goal in the 38th minute.
The margin was almost brought back to three goals in the dying moments of the quarter when a golden Kelso chance couldn't be converted.
Kelso started the last quarter with plenty of spirit, and they would be rewarded with a goal three minutes in.
Violet Henson found herself in a one-on-one situation with the goalkeeper and found the space she needed to score thanks to a spin move.
Kelso continued to threaten during a strong last quarter but Bathurst put away another goal inside the last three minutes following a scrappy battle for possession in front of the Kelso goal.
Kelso High School hockey coach Hannah English said her team should be proud of the fight they showed over the course of the game.
"We had a really good second half. The girls took a while to find their feet but the second half was definitely an improvement," she said.
"This is an open competition so we have a lot of juniors in our team. They've played together for a little while but it's quite a young side. We had a few new players who haven't played before.
"We missed a couple of players who weren't able to play today but the younger girls really stepped up."
