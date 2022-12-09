THEY might be going through their share of struggles in Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket but City Colts have an opportunity to take the next step in the Bonnor Cup this Sunday when they take on Centrals at Wade Park.
The game brings together the two clubs currently sitting at the bottom of the BOIDC ladder, but the short format will be a great opportunity to try and boost their confidence and then bring some form back into their Saturday cricket.
It will be the first Bonnor Cup game of the season for Centrals, who had a first round bye, while Colts are looking to go two from two after they account for Orange City by 12 runs in their opening game.
Colts are eager for game time, as they sit through a bye during the current BOIDC round, and know that they're well positioned to reach the next round of the T20 competition if they can account for Centrals this Sunday.
The BOIDC season has been a miserable affair for both clubs, with Centrals having already lost first innings points against ORC this round while Colts most recently were hammered by the Tigers in an outright loss.
But now it's a test of who can deliver the most explosive strike rate under pressure.
Colts T20 skipper Dave Henderson hopes the format switch can bring a bit of spark back into the Colts squad.
"It's a great opportunity to try and get a bit of a roll on, and hopefully we can drag some of that form back into our other cricket," he said.
"We've got plenty of talent there, hopefully we can use it.
"We won't taken Centrals lightly, and I'm sure they'll be feeling the same way about us, knowing the weaponry that we have in the shed."
It will be a different looking Colts side from the one who accounted for the Warriors three weeks ago.
Henderson said it will be great to see some of the club's experienced heads in action.
"It's a little different from the last side, with a couple going out but a couple going back in," he said.
"Being a Sunday game, we get Russ Gardner back in. We also have Dan Casey and Matt Stephen coming in. They boost our side a lot. There's a lot of experience there between the three of them.
"It'll lift our spirits a bit having that bit of extra experience around. It's something we've missed on a couple of weeks, especially in the two dayers when we haven't had the same side week to week."
Colts and Centrals (2pm) will be the second leg of a Wade Park double header, which gets underway with the Orange City versus Bathurst City clash at 10am.
