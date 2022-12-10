IT'S been a big 18 months for Stacey Jones.
Last year she was acknowledged as one of the best educators in the state and this year she has been awarded a Charles Sturt University Postgraduate University Medal.
Mrs Jones received the medal during the recent graduation ceremonies held at CSU Bathurst, when about 500 graduates and more than 2000 friends and family gathered at the campus over two days.
A Bathurst teacher and mother of four sons, Mrs Jones graduated with a Master of Education (Educational Research) in the Charles Sturt School of Education.
Her master's research project - School University Partnerships: Collaborating to enhance teacher education student supervision through peer group mentoring - was born out of her interest in the gap between theory and practice.
"I was working as part of The Hub school-university partnership between Charles Sturt University and the NSW Department of Education [2017-2021]," she said.
"Working alongside academics at the university as a guest lecturer in tutorials inspired me to take on further study.
"In particular, encouragement from my colleague Associate Professor Deb Clarke is the reason I chose educational research.
"This was an area of specialisation I had not considered, and Deb recognised my natural interest in educational research before I did and sold it to me.
"Upon reflection, I have always had a natural tendency towards engaging with research, and I just hadn't acknowledged it until she pointed it out to me."
While leading Charles Sturt tutorials as a guest lecturer, Mrs Jones said she became aware that she could positively contribute to teacher education.
"A logical way for me to actively contribute to bridging the theory-practice gap between schools and universities seemed to be to learn more about educational research by completing my Master of Education," she said.
Mrs Jones and her husband Matthew and children relocated to Bathurst in 2012 and she is the second in her family to go to university; her mother was also a teacher.
She holds a Bachelor of Business (Management), and three Charles Sturt qualifications: a Bachelor of Teaching (Secondary), a Diploma of Policing and now a Master of Education (Educational Research).
She was one of just 26 teachers across NSW to receive the Minister's Award for Excellence in Teaching last year.
The Charles Sturt University Postgraduate University Medal, meanwhile, is the highest honour that a CSU student can receive.
To be awarded the medal, a student has to achieve high distinctions (HDs) in nearly all their subjects.
As a full-time secondary educator, sessional lecturer, and mother of a large young family, Mrs Jones said there were challenges during her studies.
"Knowing I could actively contribute to enhancing teacher quality was a great motivator for me to continue," she said.
"My rock-solid mentor Associate Professor Deb Clarke took a sincere professional interest in my progression, and she invested in me significantly with her time, and I did not want to let her down.
Regular weekend sessions in the library were also very helpful to escape the world and dig into my research/writing.
"Finally, my own children [a 14-year-old, 12-year-old twins and a seven-year-old] were watching and I was very focused on modelling to them the importance of working consistently towards a long-term goal, slowly but steadily.
Mrs Jones has just concluded time teaching with St Stanislaus' College and has concluded another year of sessional lecturing in teacher education at Charles Sturt.
In 2023, she plans to start full-time PhD studies at Charles Sturt and continue to lecture in the School of Education.
She said she is thankful to have the opportunity to share her love and enthusiasm for education within the Bathurst community among students, their families and her fellow educators in various contexts.
"I am able to support others to value and enjoy learning, which I feel is so important for the wellbeing of our community," she said.
"I look forward to working closely with schools and university students in the future, assisting them to deliver quality education for all Australian school students now and into the future."
