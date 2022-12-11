CHRISTMAS has come early for lovers of Indigenous paintings, with a Bathurst Wiradyuri artist holding a local exhibition showcasing her work.
The Meleisa Cox Aboriginal Art Exhibition is on display at The Eglinton Church Block premises during the cafe's trading hours up until Saturday, December 17.
Ms Cox said whenever she feels inspired she paints, and having accumulated a few pieces at home she decided to offer them to the public.
After turning to social media to try and find the best place to showcase her work, Ms Cox made the decision to head out to The Church Block after speaking with the owner Lisa Davis.
It ended up being the perfect location, as the paintings on display represent community and the local café is a real community hub.
The exhibition has 14 paintings for sale, all different shapes, sizes, colours and prices.
"Whatever comes out of my head goes on the canvas," Ms Cox said.
"They all represent family, people and community gatherings. I didn't mean for it to be that way but that's how it turned out."
The pieces are predominantly dot paintings, with some using brushing techniques.
While dot painting isn't traditionally a Wiradyuri form of art, Ms Cox received permission from her Elders to produce her work.
She has created pieces that have been sold across Australia and internationally, and she has also created designs which have been used by Bathurst companies and schools for uniforms and other various displays.
It is the artwork that has spontaneously come to her that is on display in the current exhibition.
Before the pandemic, The Church Block had held a couple of exhibitions for locals artists looking to promote their work, but that all came to a halt when COVID restrictions were enforced.
Ms Davis said it's a great location and it's nice to see some locally painted artworks on display in the church.
"It's a fabulous location for emerging artists who want to get their name out there," she said.
"We did start up [exhibitions] prior to COVID. We did a couple of exhibitions and then everything has basically been on hold for three years, so it's really lovely to be able to revisit that idea of having the revolving exhibitions.
"Hopefully moving forward we can get a bit more of that going and with all of the different user groups out here, it's a broad customer base."
The art exhibition is open to the public from 8am to 12pm weekdays and 10am to 12pm on Saturdays.
