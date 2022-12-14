HUNDREDS of toys are set to find their way into the arms of Bathurst children that are struggling this Christmas.
2BS's Christmas toy appeal brought in a full truck load of toys, which was collected by the Salvation Army Bathurst on Friday afternoon.
Toys will now be sorted and gifted to families in need in the week leading up to Christmas.
Salvation Army Bathurst mission leader Steve Medved said the support has been "unreal".
"It's been fantastic. There's some really generous people in Bathurst," he said.
"Janine [Hoseman, general manager of 2BS] and her team have done a really great job, in collecting toys.
"We've got a ute load full of toys, which will make a lot of kids happy this Christmas. There's lots of toys, some really good quality ones."
Mr Medved said the toys will be gifted to families were are struggling financially.
"People come in and fill out an application, for people that are struggling financially," he said.
"They fill out their age too, to help us decide what toys get gifted."
Ms Hoseman said 2BS has been running its Christmas toy appeal for over two decades.
"As soon as we put it on the air, the doors swung open and the community brought in so many toys," she said.
"This is the fourth year we've cleaned it out, filling out the front foyer."
With the community donating so many toys to children in need, Mr Medved said it's a humbling experience to be a part of.
"People have donated to help people that are in need," he said.
"People have gone through a few hard years with COVID, but even when COVID started, people came down and we got two truckloads.
"This is the first time in a few years that we've got such a big haul and it'll help get things moving again.
"We're just so thankful for Janine from 2BS and the Bathurst community for helping generate this donation."
Toys will be donated from the Tuesday to Thursday before Christmas.
