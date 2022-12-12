Members from the Bathurst High class of 1965 to 1970 turned back time recently, when they shared a weekend to reminisce on the good old days.
The reunion weekend kicked off with an informal gathering at the Bathurst RSL Club, and then saw the former class mates take a tour of the current Bathurst High Campus.
This tour was conducted by the present-day principal Ken Barwick.
The tour was followed by a reunion dinner which was held at The Greens on William, and saw the 1970 school captain Ray Ison deliver a speech to his peers.
The speech comprised of poetry, and pondered on the memories of time gone by.
There was also a table on display at the reunion dinner to honour those in the class who could only be present in spirit, as they had passed before their time.
The weekend concluded with a farewell breakfast at Harvest Cafe, where the ex-students vowed to return to the high school again in a few years' time.
