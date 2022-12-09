RETURNING on day two with a first innings loss recorded against your team isn't an easy thing to be motivated for.
But Bathurst City are keeping the faith.
They'll be resuming their Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket game this Saturday trailing by 127 runs against Cavaliers, who will still be at the crease with seven wickets in hand when play gets back underway.
The second day's play isn't just about damage limitation for Redbacks but about finding more confidence in their game ahead of the Christmas break.
Cavs' Bailey Ferguson picked up a century (119) and Cameron Laird (76 not out) will no doubt be looking to join him on triples figures.
Redbacks skipper Mark Day is expecting his side to have another opportunity to prove themselves with the bat, and they want to make good use of it.
"We're definitely preparing for them to bat for a while. I'd expect them to try and get Cammy Laird to his hundred while batting quickly around him," he said.
"As a team we're pretty sure about what they'll do so we've prepared the best we can going into this one to try and avoid the outright.
"They bowled well last week, Kyle Buckley especially. He'd be one of the most underrated players in the comp and he's a lovely bloke as well. But we didn't bat the best as well.
"We in the top four put our hands up last week and said that wasn't our best showing."
Redbacks also have a matchup against Orange City in the Bonnor Cup this Sunday.
Day's side come into that game off the back of a loss in the T20 competition to Rugby Union.
They're up against a Warriors team also trying to get their season on track.
"You'd be crazy to write Orange City off. They've got a Western Zone opening quick [Ed Morrish] and the Western Zone spinner [Lachlan Skelly], who in all honesty should be making the Bush Blues team," Day said.
"Josh Coyte is a massive pickup for them as well. He's a very handy cricketer.
"They're in an interesting position. Maybe how they come out on Saturday [against Rugby Union] will be an indication of what they'll bring on Sunday."
