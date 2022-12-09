THE Denison Cup was hoisted by Kelso High School for the first time on Friday after the team's Year 7 and 8 players were able to hold onto the advantage that their seniors had built up on day one.
Kelso emerged 16 to 15 winners in the third edition of the Denison Cup, as Bathurst pushed Kelso all the way across the day's sports to ensure the result went down to the wire.
The new Denison Cup format provided a very competitive and inclusive competition for the two schools to take part in, after Bathurst dominated the first two editions.
Kelso entered Friday's games with an 8-4 advantage, thanks to strong efforts from the school's Year 9 and 10 students.
On Friday Bathurst took out the table tennis, the boys and girls netball, the girls basketball, the girls soccer, the boys and girls hockey and also got the sweep in the boys and girls cricket.
But Kelso were on fire in the boys and girls league tag to pick up wins there, and they would also win the boys basketball, the boys and girls volleyball, the boys soccer and the staff volleyball match.
The two schools split the points in the two chess events.
Bathurst High Denison Cup co-ordinator Lachlan Blaikie said it was great to see the new format not only provide a closely fought competition but also deliver many great moments of sportsmanship.
"I think the change up in the way the competition's run is a real positive for the college. There's more opportunities for us to interact with each other, and the sportsmanship across both days was really good," he said.
"It's a positive for building our sporting teams moving forward. We get to look at what we can develop and we can look at our potential future leaders for Astley Cup.
"Astley Cup we're looking for the best of the best. We obviously still want to win this, but we're looking at increasing participation rather than it being solely about picking the best team to win.
"By the end of these two days the kids from both schools were really getting around each other. It was such a positive competition in the social aspect."
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
