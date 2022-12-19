Western Advocate
Home/Newsletters/Weekender List
What's on

Summerfest to make its return to the Bathurst Showground from January 16-20

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated December 20 2022 - 5:20pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Summerfest's Edward Sowden, Laura Burke and Ben Sennett. Picture by Bradley Jurd.

A SUMMER full of free fun and games is on the cards at the Bathurst Showground in January.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.