A SUMMER full of free fun and games is on the cards at the Bathurst Showground in January.
Summerfest is back on January 16-20, which is a youth program that spends a week learning from the Bible, making friends, singing songs, playing games and making craft.
Summerfest director Edward Sowden said programs are catered to children of all ages.
"We have programs for kids of all ages. From a creche for preschool children and their parents, to infants and primary aged programs, all the way through to a high schoolers program," he said.
READ MORE:
"All are welcome to come along."
This year's theme for Summerfest is 'The Greatest Story', which will look at who Jesus is through the New Testament book of Luke.
There will be three main programs; creche (toddlers and pre-school age children), primary (kindergarten to year 6) and teens (year 7-12).
Summerfest is put on by the Bathurst Anglican, Evangelical and Presbyterian Churches, who work in partnership with each other, seeking to share the good news of Jesus with families in Bathurst.
The program runs from Monday to Friday, from 9am-12pm, with everyone invited to come together for a special celebration at South Bathurst Public School at 10am on Sunday morning.
Register online via the Summerfest website.
Summerfest has been running in Bathurst for over two decades, being previously known as Super Summer Slam or Triple S.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.