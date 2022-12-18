A WOMEN'S health service based in Bathurst is on the brink of closure without critical funding, its manager says.
The Central West Women's Health Centre has served the community for almost four decades, helping those who are struggling financially, experiencing trauma or living with domestic violence.
The centre is currently based at Housing Plus on Boyd Street but will need to find a new home from April next year, according to its manager Karen Boyde.
But without a substantial increase in funding, she believes the service won't survive.
"We're currently operating on $260,000. We've been given this minimal funding for 35 years, so it's time for the government to see the value of women's health centres," she said.
"We're pushing that each centre receives $1 million, so that they can provide high quality health services to the most vulnerable women and children in the community."
Ms Boyde said the centre has had to reduce staff to remain operational, but can't attract a general practitioner (GP) with its current funds.
Increased funding would mean the centre could attract more than just a GP.
"Having a full complement of funding will mean that we will be able to provide further services to women," she said.
"At the moment we've had to close our children-adolescent trauma wait list because we haven't got the capacity to take anymore.
"There's no referral pathway in Bathurst and surrounds because we provide that service free of charge. It's funded by the Department of Community and Justice. It's a small grant.
"It's frustrating and it isn't fair to the target group that we provide services to.
"We're predominantly here for the most disadvantaged women, but we're here for all women.
"I'm really calling on our local member and Deputy Premier Paul Toole to pledge his support to this proposal [to increase funding for the women's health centres]."
Ms Boyde said the centre cannot afford a commercial arrangement when it comes to leasing a new location.
"We took up the offer from Housing Plus to co-relocate here, but unfortunately we aren't able to continue under the current lease," she said.
"We're now looking for long-term accommodation. Under the current funding, we can't access a commercial arrangement.
"We have to rely on the goodwill of government or non-government organisations. We shouldn't be in this position."
And while the current outlook is concerning, Ms Boyde is remaining positive.
"We're looking to the future. We're looking forward to a positive future with increased funding," she said.
"I'm positive we'll find long-term accommodation.
"But each time you have to move, there's cost involved. It's not just the financial cost, but it's taxing on staff. It's a huge disruption.
"We're hoping in the new year we'll be able to access a long-term lease accommodation in Bathurst."
It's the big question that Ms Boyde is pondering.
"We provide a nominal fee for counselling at a reduced rate, but often enough it's nothing. Most women can't afford it and no woman is turned away because they can't pay," she said.
"We provide a safe, secure environment for women who need assistance, particularly those women experiencing trauma, even those living with domestic violence.
"We provide group therapy, help promotion activities, education, information. It's a place for women to come from all backgrounds.
"[If the centre hypothetically closes] I'm wondering where those women will go?"
For now, Ms Boyde and her team will continue to voice their concerns to state and federal politicians.
"We need to be recognised for the work that we do. It's important work that we do and we need that to be acknowledged," she said.
"I'm urging our local members to get behind our business plan."
