The only real known is that we don't know

FORMER US Defence Secretary Donald Rumsfeld comes to mind as another eventful year in the Bathurst region approaches its end.
His mind-bending "known knowns" and "unknown unknowns" quote is easily satirised, but it does manage to encapsulate the dilemma faced by those in high office - how to plan for something that you don't yet realise is going to eventuate.
As Member for Bathurst Paul Toole called it a night on New Year's Eve, 2021, for example, could he have had any inkling of the trouble that awaited his signature Great Western Highway Lithgow to Katoomba upgrade project?
What odds would he have given that Infrastructure NSW would recommend the tunnel part of the project be put on ice? That Anthony Albanese's Opposition would take power at the May federal election and, months later, his new government would delay the federal funding committed to the overall highway project, throwing the whole thing into uncertainty?
On December 31, 2021, could he have possibly predicted that the rail line at Blackheath - used by the popular Bathurst Bullets - would be closed for weeks due to a landslide or that Bathurst would, as spring drew to a close, endure its wettest 24-hour period in 25 years and be isolated from Kelso by a major Macquarie River flood?
Would he have thought it likely or unlikely that the residents of his region, at some stage during 2022, would be washing themselves from bathroom basins or be unable to cook in their kitchen because a major gas pipeline had been damaged?
Of course, these were the bad news stories, and the year was not made up exclusively of bad news stories.
In 2022, Mr Toole announced a $200 million redevelopment of Bathurst Hospital, saw the multi-million dollar Collections Facility in the south of the city open and watched the highway upgrade from Kelso to Raglan make some significant progress.
He remains the state's Deputy Premier, his hold on the seat of Bathurst (even amid a difficult climate for the conservative side of politics) looks impregnable and the NSW Coalition remains competitive against Labor with the state election looming.
Come New Year's Eve 2022, it's hard to know how Mr Toole will categorise the 12 months just gone - as a challenge, an endurance test, a mixed bag, even an annus horribilis.
If the past year is any guide, however, he'll want to put his seatbelt on as 2023 starts.
It's likely to be a bumpy ride.
