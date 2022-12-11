Western Advocate
Cooper Starkey, Maiv Dorman take out 2022 Bathurst Junior Classic

Alexander Grant
Alexander Grant
Updated December 11 2022 - 11:09am, first published 11:00am
THE Bathurst Junior Classic made its welcome return recently and it was a memorable day for the home club as Cooper Starkey and Maiv Dorman took out the boys and girls titles respectively.

