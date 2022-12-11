THE Bathurst Junior Classic made its welcome return recently and it was a memorable day for the home club as Cooper Starkey and Maiv Dorman took out the boys and girls titles respectively.
Last time the Bathurst Junior Classic took place three years ago it was Casey Thompson and Ben Davis who completed the Bathurst sweep, and now Starkey and Dorman have repeated that achievement.
Starkey was pushed all the way for his victory by Lithgow's Tallan Egan, with the pair finishing their 18 holes all square on 76.
On the playoff, held on the 10th hole, Starkey's par proved enough to see him take the crown by the slimmest of margins.
Dorman was dominant in her girls success, hitting a new personal best round of 79 for the Bathurst course to seal the trophy.
Bathurst Golf Club professional Matt Barrett said it's been a battle to get the competition back up and running, but he's hopefully that this year's edition can be the start of a promising future for the Bathurst Junior Classic.
"We want to continue and resurrect this tournament after it's been decimated by covid. The Peter O'Malley Masters is the marquee event we have in March each year but this is the secondary event, and it's got a lot of history so we want to pick it back up and keep running with it," he said.
"It was a really great day of golf, with nice weather. All the kids had a great time. We had six hole kids, nine hole kids and 18 hole kids. In the nine hole section we saw more girls than boys.
"We've got a better golf course now and we've got school holidays coming up, so hopefully we start to see junior golf participation increasing."
Barrett has been impressed by the work that Starkey and Dorman have been putting into their golf, and said it's exciting to see them join an impressive list of previous winners.
"James Conran is on this trophy, the son of Steve Conran, and he's now a PGA Professional. Nathan King and Chantelle Hodson are also PGA Professionals," he said.
"There's a few great names who have been a part of the history of this tournament."
Barrett is looking forward to what he hopes will be a bigger and brighter 2023 season of golf.
"It's been a bit difficult this spring getting people back playing golf. We've been hurt by floods coming through Bathurst and the rain that we've had over winter and spring. All over eastern Australia ... the golfing industry is down about 25 per cent in competition rounds for this year," he said.
"That's a bit of a hit after the uptake we had in the game over covid. Golf saw a surge and we were peaking. We hadn't seen anything like this since Greg Norman was number one in the world.
"I was at a conference in Melbourne in October and we saw courses flooded there, and in Sydney there were courses closed for three months. Golf took a hit, and that flows right through. Our fields are down, the driving range has been closed and that's filtered down to the kids."
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
