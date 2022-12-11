How your team fared on the second day of BOIDC's seventh round

CAVALIERS picked up their second successive BOIDC outright victory with ease on Saturday as they accounted for Bathurst City on the back of another big day with the ball.
Cavs not only claimed maximum points but they also had a pair of centuries to Bailey Ferguson (119) and Cameron Laird (111) to celebrate.
Ferguson brought up his ton the previous week but Laird resumed at 70 on Saturday's second day, and he didn't falter at the crease as he added another ton to the Cavs batting card.
His dismissal saw Cavs declare and attempt to rip through the Redbacks order for a second time.
Liam Cain (3-73) was the best of the Bathurst City bowlers.
Cavaliers ended up getting it done, with the only real resistance coming from Matt Holmes (29), Mick Hutchinson (24) and Mark Day (18).
Five Bathurst City batsmen were dismissed for ducks during another tough day with the willow.
Ferguson continued his great round by taking 3-8 from seven overs.
CYMS made a big statement with the ball on Saturday as a trio of terrific performers helped keep the Saints well short of their big total they set the previous weekend.
Rory Daburger (3-23), Mac Webster (3-47) and Allan Dhatt (3-52) did most of the damage with the ball for the home side at Riawena Oval, to help CYMS continue their unbeaten start to the season.
The trio of bowlers also finished with 13 maiden overs between themselves as they pinned down Pat's and prevented them from producing many significant partnership through the day.
Saints did produce a 61 run stand for the fifth wicket when Adam Ryan (67 not out) and Derryn Clayton (36) managed to spend some time at the crease together.
The other bright spot for the Saints was Cooper Brien making his way to 52, before he was caught off the bowling of Joey Coughlan (1-11) - CYMS' other wicket taker on the day.
Dhatt and Daburger ripped through the Saints' lower order, as Pat's lost five wickets for just 14 runs.
WARRIORS' Ed Morrish and several of his teammates in the middle order did their best try hang around as long as they could in their pursuit of Rugby's big total big eventually the visitors got the job done at Wade Park.
Rugby kept Orange City 220 runs short of the big total they'd posted seven days earlier, and had started the day with Warriors already in trouble at 2-13.
Remaining opening batter Morrish (52 from 93) played a patient innings while the man at the other end, Josh Coyte (39 from 34) played with intent.
Orange put on a couple of reasonable partnerships to get to 3-139 but the tail wouldn't be able to hang around for long, losing the remaining seven wickets for 48 runs.
It was Rugby's two best performers with the bat, Sam Macpherson and Jameel Qureshi, who also had the best time with the ball on day two.
Fresh off his century the previous weekend Macpherson finished with 3-24 from 11 overs while Qureshi was the best of the bowlers as he knocked over Orange's middle order to end up with 4-43.
IT'S back-to-back outright success for the Tigers after they knocked over Centrals with plenty of time to spare in Saturday's second day of action, at this time it was Tait Borgstahl who stepped up for ORC.
Continuing ORC's run of new players performing well every week, Borgastahl rose to the occasion and claimed 5-43 to help his team have Centrals all out for the second week running.
His efforts helped to leave ORC with a modest target of 34 for an outright win, which they achieved in seven overs through Ben Cant (23) and Hamish Siegert (8).
At one stage in his opening spell Borgstahl was on 2-2, and he would claim the two biggest Centrals scalps of Angus Norton (29) and Adam Shepherd (62).
Shepherd batted well in an otherwise forgettable second innings for Centrals.
Siegert was the other big contributor with the ball for ORC, taking 3-19 from 7.2 overs.
