YEAR 10 students from Denison College Kelso High Campus celebrated their formal on Friday, December 9.
Students frolicked in their frocks and strutted in their suits as a means to wave a formal goodbye to their years of compulsory education.
Photographs prior to the main event took place from Kings Parade, where students, friends and family gathered to document the milestone and to properly congratulate their loved ones for successfully completing 11 years of schooling.
The ceremonial portion of the evening took place at Bathurst Panthers, where students had the opportunity to enjoy dinner as a peer group.
The night culminated with students kicking off their heels and letting their hair down on the dance floor to appropriately commemorate the evening.
