MONIQUE O'Shannessy celebrated an important milestone birthday recently.
Though Ms O'Shannessy's official twenty-first birthday is December 17, friends and family were invited to participate in some barefoot bowling at the Majellan Bowling Club a week prior to the big day.
Patrons had travelled from all over for the event, with some family members even commuting over six hours from the small town of Bourke in remote NSW.
Others travelled from Sydney to ensure the night would be properly commemorated.
The theme of the party was black and white, with the birthday girl dressed in a sparkling pink dress, in order to highlight that she was, rightly, the star of the evening.
There was an abundance of food, fun and festivities to keep guests entertained.
