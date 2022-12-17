Western Advocate
Photos

Monique O'Shannessy celebrated her twenty-first birthday at the Majellan Bowling Club

AM
By Alise McIntosh
Updated December 18 2022 - 10:41am, first published December 17 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MONIQUE O'Shannessy celebrated an important milestone birthday recently.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.