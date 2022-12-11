THE wide draw was always going to make the going tough for Amanda Turnbull's Bundoran in Saturday night's Inter Dominion Pacing Championship Final (2,760 metres) at Melton but her gelding was gallant in defeat.
In his second straight appearance in Australasia's $500,000 premier staying test Bundoran ($23) finished ninth place against the continent's best runners, exactly the same place he ended up in last year's finale in Sydney.
The tricky draw and the slow tempo both worked in tandem to keep Bundoran out of the hunt for victory, which was claimed by the Jason Grimson-trained I Cast No Shadow ($16, Cameron Hart) ahead of rank outsider Torrid Saint ($126, Jack Laugher) and race favourite Act Now ($3.30, Jodi Quinlan).
Despite the conclusion it will still go down as another memorable Inter Dominion campaign for Bundoran.
He was runner-up in the second of the three heats, held at Shepparton, and then ran second again in the last of the heats at Geelong at $126 odds behind Act Now in a photo finish.
"I'm still really happy with him," Turnbull said.
"From that draw we were pretty buggered from the start. We needed them to go hard early, which they didn't, and then they got quicker through the middle of the race.
"He had a little bit on the last turn and I pulled him to the inside. He's still run home. He gave about as much as he could give."
Bundoran started widest on the front row for Saturday's final and completely avoided the early speed battle by dropping back to second last on the outside line.
Act Now took up the running with I Cast No Shadow sitting on its tail and Expensive Ego once again battling the breeze in the death seat, just as he'd done in his final heat.
Jodi Quinlan slammed on the brakes with her favourite and completed the opening quarter in a relatively leisurely time of 30.6.
That spelled bad news for Turnbull, who had gone into the final hoping for consistently quick quarters in a similar manner to the last of her heats.
On the final lap Mach Dan - the only horse sitting behind Bundoran - made a three wide move.
Bundoran had been following Narutac Prince throughout the run but when the Kate Gath-driven runner didn't have much left to offer on the turn for home Turnbull had to make a change of plans.
Turnbull pulled back and ducked for the pegs to try and save ground and make up a couple of places.
By that point the win was out of reach but Bundoran managed to salvage a few spots to once again finish an Inter Dominion Final in ninth.
Turnbull might keep Bundoran in Victoria for another start before deciding where to continue over the Christmas period.
"We'll see how he goes over the next couple of days and whether I take him home or give him one more race," she said.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
