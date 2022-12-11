Western Advocate
Amanda Turnbull's Bundoran runs ninth in 2022 Group 1 Inter Dominion Pacing Championship Final

Alexander Grant
Alexander Grant
Updated December 11 2022 - 3:02pm, first published 3:00pm
Amanda Turnbull finished ninth in Saturday night's Group 1 Inter Dominion Pacing Championship Final. Picture by Amy Rees.

THE wide draw was always going to make the going tough for Amanda Turnbull's Bundoran in Saturday night's Inter Dominion Pacing Championship Final (2,760 metres) at Melton but her gelding was gallant in defeat.

