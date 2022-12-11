ORC's season of Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket just went from great to spellbinding thanks to the efforts of Tait Borgstahl in the team's outright win over Centrals.
Borgstahl became the latest in a long list of ORC players this season to make a big contribution to a team victory by taking 5-43 at Country Club Oval.
His efforts left his side with a tiny target of 34, which they found with ease to claim their second successive outright success of the season.
The ORC bowling attack has become a force to be reckoned with over the course of this campaign, and Borgstahl said it's great to have a number of options available for the team to call upon.
"It makes life a lot easier when you've got so many capable bowlers to rotate through. You've always got something different to throw at the batsmen," he said.
"It was a pretty good day out there. It's been a while since I've taken a five-fer. Once I found my rhythm it felt good, and I bowled my 13 overs straight out there.
"There were a few dots balls at the start, which was a bit boring, but those dot balls accumulate wickets."
Indeed they did for Borgstahl.
After just 14 deliveries on Saturday Borgstahl had 2-1 (the sole run being a wide), and the last four overs of his lengthy spell saw him take a wicket at the cost of just a single run.
Centrals were removed for 143 in their second innings, with Adam Shepherd's 62 and Angus Norton's 29 the only bright spots in an otherwise rough batting card.
Both Shepherd and Norton fell to Borgstahl's bowling.
Borgstahl's super day with the ball comes just one round after opening pair Jacob Ryan (7-10) and Tim McKinnon (3-28) combined to wipe City Colts off the park.
ORC have now gained a small break over the rest of the Bathurst squads in the battle to be the city's leading side in BOIDC.
He believes a lot of the success at the club comes back to the culture that's been building up ever since ORC re-joined the BOIDC competition.
"The team's my second family," he said.
"I've been with them for a long time now. We all just love our cricket. We're not just there rocking up to play cricket. It's also a catch up with the boys and about having a good day out in the field. It's a very supportive team.
"It's an amazing team and an amazing club to play for."
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
