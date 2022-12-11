Western Advocate
Tait Borgstahl takes five wickets in ORC's outright victory over Centrals in BOIDC

Updated December 12 2022 - 2:51pm, first published December 11 2022 - 5:15pm
ORC's season of Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket just went from great to spellbinding thanks to the efforts of Tait Borgstahl in the team's outright win over Centrals.

