SANTA Claus may not have travelled to Eglinton through the traditional means of a sleigh pulled by nine reindeer, but he certainly still arrived in style.
The annual Santa in the Village event took place on Sunday, December 11, and saw hundreds of eager Eglinton residents embrace the sun for the chance to meet Santa Claus, and to pass on their Christmas wishes.
Each year the Eglinton Rural Fire Service invites Santa to the village, and this year his first appearance was along Carrol Avenue, where he arrived in a historic 1934 fire truck that was previously restored by the brigade.
Captain of the Eglinton Rural Fire Service Steve Plummer said that though there is significant planning involved, the event is always well worth it.
"It's the first stop and it's pretty exciting actually," he said.
"This is generally one of our busier stops because it's the new area, the younger families live in this particular area."
One young family that was especially excited to meet Santa, was the Khadka family, who moved to Eglinton four years ago, and have been coming along to the event ever since.
"I think it's very exciting for them, meeting Santa and asking him for whatever they want," said matriarch of the family, Paru Khadka.
"We always look forward to this .. this is the best part of living here."
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Though Ms Khadka said that it was wonderful for her children to have the opportunity to get a picture with Santa, and have a seat in his famous fire engine, ultimately, the day is all about spreading Christmas cheer.
"It's a joy of spreading love and happiness to everyone," she said.
There were a total of eight stops along Santa's Eglinton journey, with the final one taking place at Cubis Park, which according to Steve Plummer, is the place to go for those who don't reside in the village.
"The people who come from other parts of Bathurst, that's where they go," he said.
"Because the play area is there, it's a good spot for kids, and that's where a lot of people who don't live in Eglinton usually meet us."
The event wrapped up at around 8pm, leaving children and families full of candy and Christmas spirit for another year.
"We've been doing it for over 30 years now and it doesn't look like it's going to end any time soon," Mr Plummer said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.