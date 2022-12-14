Western Advocate
Photos

Santa Claus visited Eglinton residents for the annual Santa in the Village event

AM
By Alise McIntosh
December 14 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IT'S THE most wonderful time of the year for Eglinton residents, who welcomed Santa Claus to their village recently.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.