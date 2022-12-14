IT'S THE most wonderful time of the year for Eglinton residents, who welcomed Santa Claus to their village recently.
The Rural Eglinton Fire Service has been running the annual Santa in the Village event for over 30 years, allowing children and families the opportunity to meet Santa Claus and to ask him to grant their Christmas wishes.
As well as having the chance to see Santa, families are also able to meet the volunteer members of their local fire service, who dedicate their time and energy to ensure that the event goes ahead each year.
This year Santa arrived in a historic 1934 fire truck that was previously restored by the brigade, and families were allowed plenty of photo opportunities with the iconic vehicle.
There were eight stops along Santa's journey, and each one saw hundreds of eager residents await their turn to say hello to the jolly old man.
