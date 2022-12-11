THE lure of being part of "something big" - that is what triggered one of the biggest shocks in Supercars co-driver driver history.
Late last week Garth Tander, a man who has made 25 starts in the Bathurst 1000 behind the wheel of a Holden Commodore and won two of the last three editions of the Great Race alongside Triple Eight Race Engineering's Shane van Gisbergen, revealed he'd signed a new deal.
He'll line up for Grove Racing in next year's enduros and do it behind the wheel of a new Gen3 Ford Mustang.
It will be the first time Tander has raced a Ford.
A Holden stalwart, Tander not only delivered the red lion five Bathurst 1000 victories, but 57 wins in total across his 642 race starts.
He also won the 2002 Bathurst 12 Hour in a Holden Monaro.
For the past four years he's been van Gisbergen's co-driver in the Great Race, the duo posting two wins and a second placing at Mount Panorama during that time.
So what was it that not only lured defending Bathurst 1000 champion Tander away from the powerhouse that is Triple Eight and a seat alongside superstar Kiwi van Gisbergen?
"Something big is being built here and I am honoured to be part of it," Tander said.
"I've been fortunate enough to work in some great race teams in Supercars. What I have seen Stephen and Brenton Grove achieve in a very short time frame is seriously impressive.
"When they asked me to be part of what they are building for the future, not only as a driver, but also to help mentor Matt Payne, who has already proven to be an immense talent, and also help guide the Grove Junior Team it was something that grabbed my attention."
That Grove Junior Team will next year include Tander's son Sebastian. The nine-year-old is a talented karter.
"Obviously as a father it's a great honour, and pride, that the Grove Junior Team have identified Sebastian's early skills in karting and offered him a spot in the Junior Team," he said.
Grove Racing boss Stephen Grove was delighted his team was able to pull off such a coup.
He knows the vast experience Tander brings will be a huge boost, both on the track as a co-driver and off it as a mentor to Payne in his rookie Supercars season.
"We identified the need for an experienced driver to work hand in hand with Matt in his first year. Garth was the obvious choice given his proven race winning pedigree and experience in developing race winning cars and teams," Grove said.
"On top of that, we understood the need to bring a calculated driver into the fold to assist with the development of Gen3 in the early stages of the season, as well as the opportunity to take the best possible driving line up into Bathurst."
As for Triple Eight Race Engineering, they've already commence the search to find a replacement for Tander.
Managing director Jamie Whincup says that search won't be limited to Australia either.
"The search for his replacement is in full swing and I'm looking forward to speaking with drivers both domestic and abroad to find the best fit to co-pilot #97 alongside SVG [van Gisbergen] for next year's Sandown 500 and Bathurst 1000," Whincup said.
"GT [Tander] has been a well-respected member of the Triple Eight team for the past four years, and we must acknowledge his remarkable contribution to the team which includes two Bathurst 1000 wins.
"Although we're disappointed that he has decided not to renew his contract for next year, we must respect his decision."
The inaugural round of the Gen3 era is set to take place in Newcastle on March 10-12 with Tander behind the wheel at the Sandown 500 in September and the Bathurst 1000 confirmed for October 5-8.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.