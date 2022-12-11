THE last book of our Bible, whose title is sometimes translated as Revelation, sometimes as Apocalypse, begins with messages from Christ to seven ancient churches.
The final message is to the church in Laodicea, with strong, even crude words to them for being lukewarm and complacent, trusting in earthly wealth. (Rev 3:14-19)
But it is really a message of hope, holding out the opportunity to turn back to God and start again. Its final words are one of the most beautiful invitations in the scriptures:
Behold, I stand at the door and knock. If you hear my voice and open the door, I will come in and eat with you, and you with me. (Rev 3:20)
Jesus is knocking at our door. Let him in, and you will have the guest who will bring light and life and peace to your family.
I wish you a very happy Christmas and blessings of peace and spiritual prosperity in the year to come.
