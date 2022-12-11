Western Advocate
Opinion

Listen to the pleas for trees to be put in the ground in the CBD | Letter

By Ian Wallace
Updated December 12 2022 - 11:44am, first published 10:00am
There are tree boxes around the CBD, but reader Ian Wallace would like to know when there will be new trees planted in the soil.

HAS the greening plan for the CBD been abandoned?

