HAS the greening plan for the CBD been abandoned?
I would like to know when trees are going to be put in the ground in the CBD.
Surely it is a no-brainer to plant as many trees as possible, and if the rest of the plan is in the too-hard basket, at least trees can be worked around at a later date.
RECENT LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:
I don't think I need to emphasise the benefits of trees (or perhaps I do).
Bathurst is lagging behind just about every town I visit when it comes to trees. We can do better.
