Service at All Saints' Cathedral, Bathurst celebrates ordained ministry of women

Updated December 12 2022 - 4:41pm, first published 4:00pm
Ordained women gathered at All Saints' Cathedral for a special occasion. Picture by Phil Blatch.

A SPECIAL service was held on Saturday to mark a milestone in the history of the Bathurst Anglican Diocese.

