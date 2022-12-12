A SPECIAL service was held on Saturday to mark a milestone in the history of the Bathurst Anglican Diocese.
Thirty years since the diocese voted in favour of women priests and 32 years since the first women were made deacons, a celebratory service was held at Bathurst's All Saints' Cathedral.
Bishop Mark Calder presided and Assistant Bishop of Newcastle Sonia Roulston preached.
All those women who were ordained as a deacon and/or a priest in the Diocese of Bathurst, and those who were ordained elsewhere but held a ministry in the diocese, were invited.
The service included the Eucharist and Bishop Calder leading the Renewal of Vows.
There were refreshments afterwards in the hall.
