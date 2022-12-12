BATHURST'S Riley Larnach and Orange's Oliver Brincat produced standout performances with the ball and bat respectively to take Central West's under 14s side to a thrilling victory over rivals Western Plains Outlaws in Sunday's Country Cricket NSW Youth Championships fixture.
On a day where the Central West's under 13s and 15s were bested by the Outlaws the 14s were able to give the home association some joy when they chased down the target of 238 at Brooke Moore Oval with just four balls to spare.
Larnach picked up several key wickets for Central West and turned the innings in his team's favour with figures of 5-17 from his five overs, before number three batter Brincat toiled away at the crease for his hard earned unbeaten knock of 82.
Outlaws opening batter Harvey Marchant (70) got his team off to a great start after they won the toss and elected to bat.
Ashton Deebank (50 not out) helped Outlaws get back on track after some middle order stumbles - brought about by Larnach's excellent spell - in a 61 run partnership for the eighth wicket with Austin Hunt (22).
Bathurst's Callum Munns (2-28) was the other Central West bowler to dismiss multiple players, while Larnach also had a hand in a run out.
In response, Brincat received strong support throughout his innings from Bathurst's Jayden Brasier (30) and Cumnock's Charlie O'Brien (22) while Lithgow opener Kobe Muir (26) got the team off to a strong start.
Central West under 14s assistant coach and Brincat's father, Daniel, said it was great to see his side keep a cool head under pressure from the Western Plains bowling attack.
"I was talking to the Western Plains coach who said to me that Olly always knew what he was doing out there. We seemed to time the run chase to perfection," he said.
"At one stage we needed 21 runs off 18 balls, it then got down to a run a ball with two overs to go and then Olly's hit a six which took the game away from there.
"When a couple of our bigger boys like Jayden and Flynn [Waddell] are able to hit at a run a ball or better then that really helps out the smaller guys like Olly who are able to go about things the way they do and the panic doesn't set in.
"At under 14s level - or maybe any level - chasing 238 is never easy. They've done a very good job."
Brincat said Larnach's dismissal of red-hot Outlaws opener Marchant helped prevent what could have been a massive total from the visitors.
"At one point before he came on Harvey Marchant was on 70 and we'd dropped him four times and probably should have had him run out before he got started, but Riley's spell probably changed the game," he said.
"In all honesty we could have been chasing 300. He came on and took five for not many ... and helped keep things in reach for us.
"He managed to put the ball in the right spot and the pitch was able to do a little bit for the bowlers, and Riley was able to hone in towards the top of off. He had three players bowled and another LBW."
In Central West's other two matches the under 13s were stopped short by just four runs in their pursuit of 216 at George Park 2, while on the top oval at the same venue the under 15s were beaten by four wickets.
Cooper Pullen hit an unbeaten 105 and Hayden Griffith also batted well for his 57, in a memorable day for the Orange pair.
Griffith also picked up 3-27 from his 10 overs with the ball.
Outlaws 15s skipper Cooper Giddings came up just short of his own century when he hit 97, but he was supported strongly by the rest of his top order.
Bathurst Buster Goinan (3-5) was the best of the bowlers.
