Bathurst's Riley Larnach takes five wickets, Orange's Oliver Brincat hits 82 in Central West 14s' thrilling win

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated December 12 2022 - 2:09pm, first published 2:00pm
BATHURST'S Riley Larnach and Orange's Oliver Brincat produced standout performances with the ball and bat respectively to take Central West's under 14s side to a thrilling victory over rivals Western Plains Outlaws in Sunday's Country Cricket NSW Youth Championships fixture.

