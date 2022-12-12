Doug Hewitt's stellar run of success at Dubbo Paceway continued on Friday night when the Bathurst driver collected four victories.
At the annual Gilgandra community meeting, Hewitt won two feature events as well as two heats to ensure he'll be returning to the Dubbo track in the hope of more success during a busy December schedule.
The Gilgandra Cup and the Gilgandra Windmill were the main events on the night and Hewitt won both, firstly with father Bernie's Weona Sir Vivor ($2.50) in thrilling fashion before combining with local Dubbo trainer Ian Edmunds and Scruffy Moto ($12).
Hewitt has previously won a Red Ochre Mares Classic feature at Dubbo while it was only in October he drove four winners at the one meeting.
After not driving in the first two races, Hewitt got the ball rolling in the second heat of the Arthur J Gallagher Little Red Jug Series (1,720 metres).
Combining with father and trainer Bernie, Doug drove $6.50 chance Cha Daddy to a narrow win.
After sitting deep in the field for much of the trip, Hewitt and Cha Daddy raced around the outside during the final lap and then showed great fight in the straight to take the lead and hold on by a head from the fast-finishing $13 outsider, Christiano Rose.
Hewitt's next win came in the second heat of the Club Dubbo Garrard's Golden Gig Series (1,720m), where he scored a 2.9m win with the Aaron Williams-trained American Shuffle ($1.75 favourite).
The best was yet to come as Hewitt went back-to-back in the cup and windmill.
The cup was the most exciting win of the night, as Weona Sir Vivor stole victory in the final strides.
Having been boxed in on the rails for much of the trip, Hewitt and Weona Sir Vivor had to bide their time in the cup while $1.90 favourite Our Dickie Bart led the way for trainer-driver Nathan Hurst.
Our Dickie Bart led by a comfortable 5m at one point early on but the pressure came late and it appeared Yayas Hot Heart ($31) was the biggest threat.
Yayas Hot Heart had moved up alongside the leader at the top of the straight but that was when Hewitt also got his chance.
It was a chance he took, moving out three wide with Weona Sir Vivor before surging forward.
Hewitt's hope won by a half-head right on the line while Our Dickie Bart had to settle for second, ahead of Yayas Hot Heart.
The win was a welcome one for three-year-old gelding Weona Sir Vivor, who had missed out on a placing in his past three starts for the Hewitts.
If the cup was one in tense fashion, the windmill was as comfortable as they come.
In what was a popular winner for Dubbo trainer Ian Edmunds, Hewitt guided the lightly-raced Scruffy Moto - who firmed in from $26 at one point - to an 8.8m victory.
Having sat deep during the early stages of the race, Hewitt burst into life as the field received the bell.
He shot clear around the extreme outside and by the time he was on the back straight he had grabbed the lead from a tiring Bradness Folsom ($4.40).
Out Of Dodge ($3.60) briefly threatened but Scruffy Moto's lead was too great and while he eased off late, Hewitt was still able to cruise past the post.
The win was the first for Scruffy Moto and came in his third career start.
Having had her first start in Victoria, Scruffy Moto moved north and ran ninth on debut for Edmunds in October before getting the job done on Friday.
Hewitt will be back next Friday for the Dubbo Harness Racing Club's biggest meeting of the year.
The Carnival of Cups meeting will be headlined by the annual Red Ochre Mares Classic while the Peter Lew Memorial, Golden Gig Series Final, Little Red Jug Final, Quamby's Stayers Cup, and Christmas Gift will all be run.
Fields for that meeting will be released on Tuesday afternoon.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
