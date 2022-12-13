Western Advocate
Photos

Friends and families flocked to Machattie Park for Carols by Candlelight

AM
By Alise McIntosh
December 13 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THERE were Christmas carols, battery operated candles, and thousands of community members gathered in Machattie Park on Sunday, December 11 to celebrate this years' Carols by Candlelight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.