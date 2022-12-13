THERE were Christmas carols, battery operated candles, and thousands of community members gathered in Machattie Park on Sunday, December 11 to celebrate this years' Carols by Candlelight.
The event saw friends and family come together to witness the talents of Bathurst residents singing, dancing and performing their renditions of classic carols, and more modernised Christmas songs.
Attendees came prepared with picnic blankets and baskets, and snacks galore to ensure that they kept their energy levels high.
This was especially important so that little ones were able to stay awake and catch a glimpse of the big man in the red suit when he made his grand appearance.
