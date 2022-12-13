YEAR 10 students at Kelso High celebrated the end of their compulsory study with an end-of-year formal.
Everyone was dressed up and looking fabulous in Kings Parade on Friday afternoon, December 9, taking photos before the formalities began.
The students were joined by friends and family to celebrate the milestone.
A Western Advocate representative attended and snapped some of the smiling faces.
