Western Advocate
Photos

Members of Eglinton Tennis Club celebrate 2022 success and Christmas party

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
December 19 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE Eglinton Tennis Club held its annual Christmas party and presentation night on Saturday, December 10.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.