THE Eglinton Tennis Club held its annual Christmas party and presentation night on Saturday, December 10.
In addition to Christmas festivities, the club's championship winners were announced and winners received their trophies and medallions.
Club members had a fun night at the event, enjoying a barbecue dinner and catching up off the tennis court.
Eglinton Tennis Club publicity officer John Bullock captured some happy snaps on the night.
