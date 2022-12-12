It's the invisible work that puts the park back the way it was

I went on my usual early morning walk today (Monday) and saw the council workers cleaning up after the carols [by candlelight] last night: there was a lot of rubbish left by the public.
This work is essential and the work of maintaining the park is important to all Bathurstians.
The workers get little public thanks for doing a difficult task.
I would like to thank them. The park now looks super clean and tidy.
