Western Advocate

It's the invisible work that puts the park back the way it was | Letter

By Jenny Woodhart
Updated December 12 2022 - 12:01pm, first published 11:43am
It's the invisible work that puts the park back the way it was

I went on my usual early morning walk today (Monday) and saw the council workers cleaning up after the carols [by candlelight] last night: there was a lot of rubbish left by the public.

