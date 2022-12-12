PLAYING rugby sevens in New Zealand against some of the best schoolgirl talents in the world - it may not feel real yet for Annie Craig but that's exactly what she's about to do.
The Scots All Saints' College student will represent the Australian Cavaliers at the World School Sevens tournament in Auckland this weekend.
It's a long way from when Craig first tried the sport - back then she was 12 and the only girl in her side - but it highlights just how far both she and the sport have come.
Last year as a 16-year-old, Craig became the youngest player to ever pull on a Bathurst Bulldogs jersey as part of their open women's side.
The talented halfback marked that season with a premiership.
This year Craig was part of the Scots All Saints' College under 18s side which played in the Central West's inaugural Jakiya Whitfeld Cup sevens competition.
She marked that with another grand final win.
Craig has played representative rugby for Central West and both NSW Country and City teams too.
On top of that, she has frequently made the trip from Bathurst to Sydney to gain more rugby union experience.
"This year I was training with Sydney Uni, I played a few sevens games with them but it was mainly just training," she said.
"I'm hoping to start up with Gordon next year."
All that experience helped the now 17-year-old earn a spot in the Australian Cavaliers side.
She was approached by the manager-coach of that team while playing at a CIS carnival.
"I'd played with him before, so I knew him, and he came up to me and asked 'Would you be interested in this?'," Craig said.
Naturally her answer was yes. She also convinced Cavaliers to sign up school-mate Amelie Cobb.
Ever since then the duo have been counting down the days until they fly out for New Zealand.
"I guess it's not really going to feel real until we're over there, Amelie and I have been talking about it a lot. I feel like it still hasn't clicked," Craig said.
"It is really good to have this opportunity, it's exciting. I like sevens for the fitness side of things, I do prefer 15s, I prefer the structure, but I do like sevens.
"I think I'm going to be playing in the forwards. The coach I've played with a few times and that's where he usually puts me."
Craig and her team-mates will join other teams from Australia and host nation New Zealand as well as hopefuls from Scotland, Japan, Cook Islands, Tonga, Samoa, Canada and Wales at the tournament.
The girls teams have been split into eight pools with Cavaliers' first two games against the Samoa Barbarians and New Zealand Cavaliers.
The results of those games will determine what follows, with the top 16 sides advancing to play-offs.
"It's mainly New South Wales girls in the side, we've got a fair few country girls in the side which is exciting, it will be interesting to see how we go," Craig said.
"I'm still coming back from a dislocated knee, so I want to do my best to avoid doing it again while I'm over there. That's a goal," she added with a laugh.
Given the amount of rugby goals that Craig has already ticked since taking up the sport five years ago, she'll no doubt do more than just get through her games if she's on the field.
She'll impress too.
