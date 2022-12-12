Western Advocate
Annie Craig will line up for Australian Cavaliers at the World School Sevens tournament

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated December 13 2022 - 6:51am, first published December 12 2022 - 4:30pm
She's been a star for the Bathurst Bulldogs, now Annie Craig is set to represent the Australian Cavaliers at the World School Sevens. Picture by Tim Hulme

PLAYING rugby sevens in New Zealand against some of the best schoolgirl talents in the world - it may not feel real yet for Annie Craig but that's exactly what she's about to do.

AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

