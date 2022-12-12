Western Advocate
Good News

Bathurst Archers receive NSW Government funding for youth event

Updated December 13 2022 - 10:07am, first published 9:30am
Bathurst Archers Club president Steve Olive, Member for Bathurst Paul Toole and club vice-president Kellie May.

The Bathurst Archers Club will be able to add a string to its bow after receiving NSW Government funding.

