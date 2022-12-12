The Bathurst Archers Club will be able to add a string to its bow after receiving NSW Government funding.
About two years after receiving $4200 grant from the government to buy targets, signage and course markings, the club has now been given $4632 to fund a youth in archery event.
"Our numbers have almost doubled in the last year and this financial boost will help us to keep the momentum going," Bathurst Archers Club president Steve Olive said.
"We aim to encourage young people to try archery as an alternative to mainstream sport and a fun way to be active."
READ ALSO:
The money has come from the NSW Government's Local Sports Grant Program 2021-22.
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole said the event will help attract new members to the club who look to the sport not only for competition, but also as a way of socialising and having fun.
"The NSW Government wants to ensure that all residents have access to a range of activities to encourage a healthy lifestyle," he said.
"It's great to drive past the club facility on the weekends and see many people participating in the technical sport of archery."
As well as $4200 for the purchase of targets, signage and course markings, the club has previously received $526 in NSW Government funding for electronic payment processing equipment.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.