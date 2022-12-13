THE night was not so silent on Sunday, December 11, when thousands of Bathurst residents marched into Machattie Park for Carols by Candlelight.
Hosted by the Mitchell Conservatorium and sponsored by the Reliance Bank, the night was a resounding success.
It was the first time the event has been able to take place in its rightful home of Machattie Park since 2019, and according to executive director of the Mitchell Conservatorium Andrew Smith, it was the largest carols event he has ever seen.
"Wow," he said.
"It was a huge crowd. I couldn't put a definite number on it, but there were thousands there ... 3000 at least.
"I reckon there were more people there last night than I have ever seen."
As well as it being the first time back in the park in several years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was also the first year in which Mr Smith was charged with its operation.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
"It was the first one back in the park since 2019, and my first time running it," he said.
"I was fairly stressed because I didn't have a blueprint to go off and I was just kind of making it up as I went and it seemed to work because we pulled it off."
The night went off without a hitch, with the main portion of the evening's events beginning at 7pm.
"Everything ran like clockwork and we were finished by five past nine, which we aimed for nine o'clock, so we were only five minutes over," Mr Smith said.
Not only was the park full of eager carol enthusiasts, the generosity of Bathurst residents really shone through, with donations being taken to assist in recoveries for flood-affected areas.
"We did raise a lot of money that we're going to put towards the Forbes town band, who lost everything in the floods," Mr Smith said.
The total funds raised on the night are yet to be calculated, but Mr Smith anticipates a large tally between donations and merchandise purchases.
"The amount was massive, we even sold out all of our merchandise and we've never done that before," he said.
Local duo Smith and Jones were the MC's of the evening, and successfully amused audiences and introduced the town's talents.
Some of these talented acts included; the Bathurst City and RSL Band, Kylie Martinez, Pure Imagination Performing Arts, CONnections and many more.
"It was just a fabulous night of great music," Mr Smith said.
Overall, Mr Smith was incredibly grateful for the success of the evening.
"Thank you to the Bathurst community for coming out and being involved in what really is a special night," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.