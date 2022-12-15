Western Advocate

Try to stay calm while facing these many harvest hurdles | Rural Notebook

By John Seaman
December 15 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A nativity scene made from stones on a beach.

THE grain harvest to our west and north west is causing major problems to all involved and access roads to rail head silos are unusable in many instances.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.