THE grain harvest to our west and north west is causing major problems to all involved and access roads to rail head silos are unusable in many instances.
A record harvest of wheat, oats, barley and canola was within weeks of being money in the bank when floods changed everything.
The strain on rural families, including carriers, harvest contractors, the general workforce and the farmers, must be immense at a time when the overall cost of living and interest rates keep increasing the pressure.
We must look at the present situation as challenging, avoid blaming governments or councils and make rational decisions for our families.
ROLLING fields of the highly invasive St John's Wort weed are really obvious as they are in full, golden flower at present.
Three wonderful seasons have accelerated the weed's spread and it will be a huge job at considerable cost to ever try to eradicate the weed.
The time is long past to blame weed authorities for the out-of-control situation; the task at hand is what do landholders do now?
Perhaps science will breed us an insect that could eat the weed seeds or maybe eat the total plant.
To most landholders, the control of vast areas of seriously invasive weeds is a much more immediate problem than the much discussed threat of a changing climate.
RECENT falls in red meat markets have spooked buyers of store lambs and most types of fattening cattle.
Feed barley to use in self-feeders is priced at about $350 per tonne delivered to Bathurst properties and on-property feedlotters must be careful and do budgets carefully before trading.
The National Trade Lamb Indicator has lost 122c/kg in the past month.
The National Mutton Indicator is down almost 50 per cent during spring, while the Eastern Young Cattle Indicator is now at 850c/kg (it was close to 1700c/kg at this date last year).
The trade is confident that markets will settle and they are quite viable at current levels. Care must be taken before consigning stock to sale as values have changed. As always, take advice from your trusted agent.
BATHURST Merino Association (BMA) president Warwick Larnach, his wife Robynanne, their daughter Rhyannah and husband Michael, plus little granddaughter Keva, wish all the association's members and friends a very happy Christmas and prosperous, healthy new year.
Warwick thanks all the BMA supporters for their help during 2022 and looks forward to a busy 2023 for the Merino world.
WE note that Alan and Amanda Wilding have sold their Metaland steel business at Kelso after operating in the business for 32 years.
They bought the MI Steel/Metalcorp business from John Keogh when they came to Bathurst with two small children and their business ethics always marked their trading.
I'm sure that their many country clients will join me in wishing them many happy retired years together.
CONGRATULATIONS to long-time Bathurst Regional Council senior ranger Margie Gaal, who recently retired from the position.
Margie is the current 2BS Citizen of the Month and her many friends and admirers know that the honour is richly deserved.
Thank you, Margie, for your kindness and your years of quality service.
LOCAL two-year-old pacer Chiseled can hold his head high after a very strong win in the final of a Country Series for two-year colts and geldings at Wagga last week.
Owners John Ryan, Grainne Tierney and Jason Hewitt might have a really good young horse to work with. Jason is the trainer-driver.
A FEW interesting signs:
***
"WILL you give up smoking for me?" she asked.
"Who said I've been smoking for you?" he replied.
IT was a great week for the wool market as the positive winds of sentiment blew in from China when the Chinese central government took the first step to move away from its zero-COVID policy and into a far more relaxed protocol.
Having 400 million Chinese consumers in lockdown had a very negative impact on the local domestic market as no-one had been out spending on wool clothing or even eating out.
With an offering of 39,000 bales, the wool market moved up strongly. Chinese interests were very active in trying to fill their pipeline in anticipation of renewed consumer demand.
Merino fleece and skirtings were most affected and were up to 100ac better for the week. Crossbred types were up to 20ac better.
Let's hope this Chinese interest continues as we have been missing them.
Week 24 is the last week of sales prior to Christmas, with approximately 50,000 bales on offer.
THIS is Rural Notebook's final column for 2022 and we are within a few weeks of its 30th anniversary.
I hope it's still of interest to our many readers; we know it has been read in Ireland, Great Britain and the US as readers often sent it on to family in other countries - a little bit of Bathurst news.
Rosemary and I wish our readers and friends the peace of Christmas and we hope that the new year brings you happiness and prosperity.
Many thanks to the editor and staff of the Western Advocate and Blayney Chronicle for including this column in each Thursday's issue of the newspapers.
