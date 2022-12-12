Five things we learned from day two of BOIDC's seventh round

WE'VE made it through our first period of Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket two day games and the top four is threatening to break away from the rest of the competition.
Cavaliers, ORC, CYMS and Rugby Union are six points clear of the bunch in the race for finals spots and it's going to take some big performances over the back half of the competition to shake up that arrangement.
As we get set for the last round before Christmas here's five of the biggest talking points from the weekend's latest games...
MATCH of the season so far? No doubt about it.
We've made it to the last round of BOIDC before the break and we're getting treated to an early Christmas present - a match between the only two unbeaten teams left in the competition this Saturday.
Cavaliers and CYMS both made it through the weekend's action with comprehensive victories to their name, which makes their upcoming meeting an even bigger occasion than before.
The resurrection of CYMS has been something to behold this season while last season's grand finalists Cavaliers appear to be going from strength to strength.
Will we see even more centuries in this game?
CYMS' Charlie Tink (114) along with Cavaliers' Bailey Ferguson (116) and Cameron Laird (111) all scored triple figures last round, and it would be quite the sight to see someone do it again when the pressure is even higher this Saturday.
NOT often you can see two players score 80-plus each for their team and then return the next week to take seven wickets between them.
Sam Macpherson and Jameel Qureshi showed off their all-round chops in their team's big win over Orange City on Saturday, which has the well positioned in fourth ahead of the last one-day game before the break.
Macpherson hit a century and Qureshi came close to one of his own in Rugby's big total of 6-407 declared against the Warriors, and they took three and four wickets respectively over the course of the Orange innings.
Don't forget about Tanvir Singh, whose aggressive batting can flip a game very quickly, and whose bowling can easily unsettle set batsmen.
When it comes to flexibility Rugby have been showing a lot of it, as the steadily go about their business during a promising BOIDC season.
ST PAT'S Old Boys are still putting it together when it comes to their bowling attack but they still have a top order in their batting lineup which will trouble any team on their day.
Pat's have had players away throughout the course of this season and they're still trying to replicate the sting that their old opening bowling combination of Mitch Taylor and Jack Goodsell brought to the table.
There's still a long way to go, and the development of the Pat's bowling unit will be something interesting to watch.
It'll be up to Matt Fearnley to try and inspire the group to rise to the challenge over the back half of the competition.
Having no Cooper Brien for this Saturday's 2021 grand final rematch against Orange City will hurt but there's depth at the top of the order.
Neither the Saints or Warriors would have envisioned their upcoming game being a contest between two sides outside of the top four but here we are.
Outside of the Cavs-CYMS clash this will definitely be the next biggest game of the day, as each side tries to stay in touch with the top four heading into Christmas.
WHEN it comes to discussion about Orange-based spinners this BOIDC season it's been Lachlan Skelly who has - rightfully so - grabbed all the attention.
But on the weekend it was Al Dhatt who reminded everyone that he's still going to prove one of the hardest spinners in the competition to put away.
The experience spinner has only had the opportunity to bowl three times for CYMS after their disrupted start to the season but he's been in great form.
He came out firing with a five wicket haul in CYMS' statement win over Orange City and even though he went wicket-less in the next game against Bathurst City he remained economical.
In Saturday's latest game he took 3-52 from 13 overs to keep St Pat's Old Boys well short of his team's total.
Mac Webster (3-37) and Rory Daburger (3-23) added to the great team performance with the ball.
Dhatt only played two BOIDC games last season, but was strong across his four Bonnor Cup appearances.
Will we get an opportunity to see more of what he has to offer this time around? If we do then it will be great to watch.
WE'LL be getting the colours out for one more round before the Christmas break, with a one-day game to round out the opening half of the season.
That's just the way that the draw has happened to fall, but to us it seems a bit of a shame that the whites go away in the midst of December's test cricket fiesta at the international level.
As Australia takes part in test fixtures against the West Indies and South Africa it's great to also bring some of that excitement that the longer format provides down to the local level as well.
Now it's about switching back into one day mode and getting that run rate back up.
That's a good test in its own right. Who can value their wicket will still keeping the score ticking over?
Have no fear. Two day games will make their return on January 21.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.