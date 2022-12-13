Woman who ran at distracted cops said others would have done the same

"THIS was a bad decision that won't be repeated. Don't make that choice ... this is your one and only chance."
That was what Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis told a 19-year-old woman who appeared in Bathurst Local Court on Thursday, December 8 over a matter in which she struck a senior constable on the arm.
Mckaela Carberry, of Trinity Drive, Kelso, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer in the execution of their duty and received a 12-month conditional release order in which she must abstain from alcohol.
Police documents before the court said several people, including Carberry and her brother, were at flats in Rocket Street during the night of October 21 this year and into the early hours of October 22 and were drinking alcohol.
Just after 4am, an argument began between Carberry and another woman inside one of the units.
About 6.20am, Carberry left with her brother and another person and, a short time later, police were called to the park opposite the unit as Carberry and her brother were yelling and swearing loudly in the park.
Police arrived at 6.27am and spoke with Carberry and her brother and were in the process of removing them from the area when, police say, a black SUV pulled up out the front of the unit complex and Carberry's sister jumped out of the car and started yelling at another female before a fight broke out.
As a result, further police were called to the scene to stop the fighting.
At 6.40am, more police arrived and saw Carberry shouting and screaming towards the crowd of people in the unit block.
Police say they tried to calm Carberry, who was standing in the middle of the road.
They say they asked her to get off the road several times, but she refused, so police physically removed her from the road and sat her down in order to calm her.
At this time, according to police, Carberry's brother tried to flee from police and was taken to the ground by three officers.
Carberry, seeing this, yelled "oi, get your [expletive] hands off my brother" as she started to run towards police, who had their backs towards her.
A senior constable saw this happen and chased Carberry. He performed a check drill (police manoeuvre) on Carberry, who fell on the grass just before she was able to get to the police.
The senior constable then placed himself between Carberry and the police arresting her brother.
Carberry was on the ground and swung her right arm back and, with a closed fist, struck the constable across his right forearm, according to the police documents.
Carberry was arrested, handcuffed, placed in the back of a police caged vehicle and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
Once she calmed down, according to the police documents, she told police she was just trying to protect her brother and said "you would do the exact same thing if the police were trying to arrest your brother".
The senior constable didn't sustain any injuries and the incident was caught on police body video.
Carberry, who had no previous criminal convictions or interactions with police, was represented by Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor, Ms Duncan.
"When I went through the matter with her, she expressed a great deal of shame. She said herself that her behaviour was shameful," Ms Duncan said in open court.
She said her client needed to change the group of people with whom she associates and a conviction would have detrimental impacts on her client's future career.
"She won't be back before the court," Ms Duncan said.
Magistrate Ellis said it was "so clear alcohol has too much of an influence on you".
"This was a bad decision that won't be repeated. Don't make that choice ... this is your one and only chance," the magistrate said.
