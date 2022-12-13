Western Advocate
Court

Mckaela Carberry receives 12-month conditional release order in Bathurst Local Court

December 13 2022 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woman who ran at distracted cops said others would have done the same

"THIS was a bad decision that won't be repeated. Don't make that choice ... this is your one and only chance."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.