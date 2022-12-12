4 Career paths for your counselling degree in Australia

If you're someone with a passion for helping others, getting a career in counselling might just be perfect for you. Picture Dylan Ferreira on Unsplash

Are you looking for a new career path? Or have you recently left school and are stuck on what you should study? If you're someone with a passion for helping others, getting a career in counselling might be perfectly suited. It is not only easy to study counselling online but also high in demand and an extremely rewarding career path with many opportunities.

The jobs and paths you can take are endless, from clinics and hospitals to research, education or even business administration, there is good scope to find the perfect role. A counselling degree gives you the skills needed to understand people's behaviour and help them come up with solutions to their problems.



You'll be equipped with the ability to work with people from all walks of life while also finding ways to help them overcome issues they may be facing.

In this article, we will go through 4 unique career paths for those looking to study for a Counselling degree in Australia.

Clinical counsellor

A clinical counsellor is a healthcare professional who helps people manage and overcome psychological, emotional, behavioural and social issues. You will need to develop various techniques and skills to be a counsellor, such as cognitive behavioural therapy, to assess and diagnose the patient's condition before providing treatment. If you choose this path, you can work in various settings, from hospitals and care centres to private practices and community centres.

It is important to provide emotional support for their patients, to let them voice their thoughts and feelings, and to help patients develop strategies for dealing with their conditions. They must also be able to create treatment plans tailored specifically for the patient based on their needs.

The most successful clinical counsellors often draw from multiple approaches when creating treatment plans, this can combine elements from psychodynamic theories, person-centred counselling, Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT), or other evidence-based therapies.

Drug and alcohol counsellor

A drug and alcohol counsellor is someone who works with individuals that are struggling with addiction or substance abuse. They provide support, guidance and counselling to help the individual understand their behaviour, the effects of their addiction, and how to cope without using drugs or alcohol. Another important aspect is that they also support families by helping them learn about positive coping strategies for dealing with the addicted person's condition.

If you want to work in this field, you must have an in-depth knowledge of different types of substances, including illegal drugs, prescription medications, over-the-counter drugs as well as alcohol, to effectively diagnose a patient's issue. Additionally, you need to be able to communicate clearly and effectively with the patient for them to gain insight into the individual's thoughts and feelings which may be difficult at times.

Youth worker

These individuals usually work with young people aged 12-25 and help provide guidance and support to those in need, as well as encourage them to reach their full potential. They aim to create positive changes in the lives of their clients by engaging in activities and programs.

Youth workers must have strong interpersonal skills to effectively connect with their clients to form meaningful relationships. This connection helps them gain an in-depth understanding of their needs, enabling them to provide better advice and solutions tailored specifically for each person. It is also important for those in this field to stay up-to-date on the latest theories, research and trends to ensure they provide the best possible care for their clients.

Disability support worker

These are counsellors who specifically work with individuals that have physical or mental disabilities. They provide support, guidance and counselling to help the individual understand their condition and expand on their potential. These individuals can also assist in providing daily living skills, including meal preparation, shopping, personal hygiene as well as recreational activities.