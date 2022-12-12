IN an excellent team performance, every Precision Martial Arts Bathurst competitor was able to celebrate at least one placing at the recent ISKA National Championships in Sydney.
All seven competitors had a podium result to their name while the club also achieve three victories across the course of the competition.
Isabella Morris returned home as a double national champion, in point sparring and clash sparring, while also claimed bronze in weapons kata and sword combat.
Fleur Van Holst Pellekaan won her sumo division while also picking up four other podium finishes in sword combat (second), weapons kata, kata and clash sparring (all third).
Jaime Ou was second in weapons kata and third in kata while Adan Coello won bronze in sword combat.
Charlotte Morris had a treble of bronze medals thanks to her achievements in sumo, kata and sword combat
Ryan Gooley picked up a silver double in sword combat and point sparring while Cheyanne Ghattas was also a runner-up point sparring.
"It's awesome that they were all able to place in at least one of their events, and some of them were able to place in multiple events. It's great to see them getting the results that they deserve," coach Taylor Sargent said.
"Everyone did really well and those kids who got the high results have been working towards that level for a very long time. They're first or second dans and they've been training for six years, and they'd done a lot of work here and at home leading up to this one.
"We're really looking forward to a break over Christmas and then we're looking forward to kicking things off next season with our local tournament. It's always good to do that one because we're able to get a lot of people from the club involved, and it builds up a good club atmosphere."
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
