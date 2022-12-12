Western Advocate
Precision Martial Arts Bathurst competitors all achieve at least one podium result at ISKA National Championships

Updated December 16 2022 - 3:25pm, first published December 13 2022 - 9:00am
IN an excellent team performance, every Precision Martial Arts Bathurst competitor was able to celebrate at least one placing at the recent ISKA National Championships in Sydney.

