AT JUST 22 years old, Lauren Clemens has set the bar high in her gymnastics career.
Ms Clemens, who has more than 12 years of experience in the industry, has progressed from a gymnastics student at the Police Citizens Youth Club (PCYC) to now being the Bathurst centre's gymnastics co-ordinator, organising over 400 members.
But in 2023, Ms Clemens is preparing to leave her old life behind and embark on a new adventure.
"On January 2, I fly out to Denmark to attend a gymnastics high school," she said.
This school is the Academy of Physical Education in Ollerup, Denmark, which focuses on developing fundamental skills by combining fun, play and education through sport.
The school actively promotes relationship building on an international level, and runs scholarship programs to encourage a multinational student intake.
"I actually got a scholarship, so it's all paid for," Ms Clemens said.
It was due to Ms Clemens' commitment and dedication to gymnastics that she was scouted to apply.
"I think it was because I've been involved in PCYC for so long and I've known the big gymnastics guy for so long and he sort of said 'hey, there's a spot open if you're interested' so I took that on," she said.
"PCYC have a relationship with the school over there, so we're able to do the exchange with them.
"There is currently a Danish student from the school over here. He completed a year at the school at the start of July and then he came over here and he helps out at PCYC coaching some of the classes."
The Danish exchange student has taken up residence in the Clemens family home, and though it has been an interesting adjustment period, Ms Clemens said she was thankful for him being here.
"It's been nice to have him," she said.
Having someone in the home who has experienced migrating to a new country has provided her with some welcome relief from the natural stress of moving across the world.
"If I have any questions or concerns, I can always ask him and he can give me an answer," Ms Clemens said.
"I'm excited, but I'm also petrified; I'm actually really scared."
As well as feeling apprehensive regarding the common things that come with moving away from family and friends, Ms Clemens will also have the added pressure of adjusting to a different culture.
"It's just the unknown of what's to come and obviously my family are a big part of my life ... I think it's going to be really tough not having them around," she said.
"And obviously the culture is really different to what we're used to."
Though Ms Clemens said she was nervous about the move, she's also extremely excited.
"I'm excited to meet new people and explore different parts of the world and hopefully get more life experience," she said.
Ms Clemens will be living in Denmark for a total of eight months, to attend the January to June school semester, and within this time, she will also be presented with opportunities to travel to several European countries.
"In the six-month semester block, we do go to Norway on a week snow trip," she said.
"Then in May, we go to Germany for a week for a gymnastics festival."
Once the school semester is completed in June, Ms Clemens then plans to continue her travels before reuniting with her peers from Ollerup at an international gymnastics event.
"Over the July period, I will hopefully do some travelling and hopefully meet some friends where I can house-hop," she said.
"And the reason why I'm there until August is because I'm performing what I've learnt at the school in Gymnaestrada, which is an international gymnastic event, where countries from all over the world attend."
Much like the Olympics, Gymnaestrada is hosted every four years, at varying international locations.
In 2023, this event will be taking place in Amsterdam, which is the same location where the inaugural event was held in 1953, and is set to be the best and biggest Gymnaestrada ever.
Overall, Ms Clemens said the move to Denmark is her way of finding herself.
"What I'm doing at the moment, I feel really stuck, and this might be out of my comfort zone, but I think it's what I need," she said.
"It's going to be life-changing."
