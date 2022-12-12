IT isn't your typical mummy-daughter day, but Candice Falconer rates crossing the finish line of a triathlon with 10-year-old Charlotte as an amazing and proud feeling.
For the last two weekends the Bathurst mother and daughter have raced alongside each other in the friendly and supportive environment of a pair of female-only triathlons.
Bathurst Wallabies Triathlon Club committee member Candice knows it is a special thing to be able to do.
"It's really good, it's so great to do it together with your daughter and I am just so proud of her," she said.
"She is doing so amazing, she just takes it in her stride and doesn't realise how good she is doing."
While Candice has been involved with the Wallabies for a number of seasons, she's been delighted that Charlotte has decided to try the sport as well.
But Candice admits she never thought triathlon would be the sport where she and her daughter first competed together.
"I didn't think about it, not all I, I thought it would probably be hockey and we'd play in a C grade game so she could come up and I played down," Candice, a former Central West Premier League Hockey talent, said.
"So I probably would've thought it would be hockey, but triathlon is great and we've started doing it already. It's so good.
"It's nice to be fit enough and enjoy it and have her there as well.
"I've been involved for a little while now and I just think it's such a great sport. It's an easy sport to get involved with because kids run around all the time, they generally ride a bike a lot, and a lot of kids swim.
"So it's something I think young kids can naturally do so I was like 'Why not? Give it a go'."
Give it a go is what the Falconers decided to do in the Bathurst Wallabies' annual women's round. They entered as a team.
Charlotte did the 200 metres swim to start the race, Candice took over for the 16 kilometre cycle leg, then her daughter did the final 2.5km run.
Candice joined in for the final metres of the run, the pair crossing the line together.
"I knew she could do the swim and I knew she could do the run, but the ride is probably a bit too long and with the cars and that too, so I did that," Candice said.
"She will do it one day, but she's only 10 so we'll wait until a bit later."
That same Sunday Tania Pringle was competing in the Bathurst women's race too. For the final 2.5km run leg her 12-year-old daughter Ella decided to join in.
It was another proud mother-daughter moment. It also led to another idea - competing together in the Orange Triathlon Club's annual Sandi Ostini ladies colour triathlon at Gosling Creek.
"When we finished at Bathurst, Tania suggested 'Let's go over and do Orange' because you get to ride around a 2.2 kay track, it's a closed track," Candice said.
"So Tania and I were really excited and confident the girls would be fine because we knew we could ride and run right next to them and there were no cars and people wouldn't be that competitive. It would be a nice, easy one to get them in to."
So on Saturday the Pringles and Falconers headed to Orange to tackle the 200m swim, an 8.8km cycle and 2.2km run.
"These little girls are smashing it," Candice said.
"Both Ella and Charlotte have been doing juniors for two seasons and Tania and I just decided they could do more.
"We thought we'd give them a try at doing something bigger."
The race was part of the Triathlon NSW 'Finish Lines, not Finish Times' program, but the Bathurst visitors still did well.
"They were so relaxed and if you didn't want to do the whole four laps [of the cycle] you could do two, three whatever you were comfortable with, and you could do a one kay one for the run," Candice explained.
"So I said to Charlotte in the cycle 'Do you want to do three laps?' and she said 'Nup, I want to do the four'. Then when we were running I told her we could stop early, but she said 'Nup, I want to do it all'.
"She just wants to do it. I was really proud of her, she did so well.
"She had a cracking swim, I was keeping up with her, in the bike we just moseyed along and the run we walked and ran."
As for the Pringles, Ella showed her mother how to finish in style.
"Ella took off in the run, she left mum for dead in the run. But that was pretty nice to see, she was just running and smiling and did really well," Candice said.
Seeing your daughter smiling and loving a sporting challenge - no wonder Tania and Candice are proud mums.
