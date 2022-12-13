Western Advocate
Scots All Saints' College rugby talent Amelie Cobb to play at World Schools Sevens

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated December 15 2022 - 1:32pm, first published December 13 2022 - 12:00pm
Scots All Saints' College team-mates Amelie Cobb (left) and Annie Craig will represent the Australian Cavaliers at the World School Sevens tournament in New Zealand this weekend. Picture supplied

THE chance to play rugby - that's what led to Amelie Cobb to enrol at Scots All Saints' College and what has now led her to New Zealand with a new friend.

AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

