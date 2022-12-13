THE chance to play rugby - that's what led to Amelie Cobb to enrol at Scots All Saints' College and what has now led her to New Zealand with a new friend.
On Monday Cobb and fellow Scots All Saints' College student Annie Craig flew out for Auckland as part of the Australian Cavaliers side which will compete at the World Schools Sevens.
To say she was excited is an understatement.
"I can't wait, every night Annie and I have been texting each other. We started off a countdown with 20 days to go," Cobb said.
"Me and Annie have got really close because of rugby. We are also both Booth house captains for Scots All Saints' together."
Cobb's involvement with rugby began well before she met Craig. She was eight-years-old and wore a Narrabri Blue Bulls jumper.
She was the only girl playing.
"I started playing because my brother was playing, I was at every training watching and Mum was like 'Just chuck her in because she'll play'," Cobb said.
"I got to age 12 and I wasn't allowed to play any more because I was a girl and I wasn't allowed to keep playing with the boys.
"I was the only girl for two years then more started coming and now it is filled with girls and it's so good."
Cobb revealed that when it came to the point she had to stop playing as a 12-year-old she hated rugby, saying "I never made a friend because I was scared of the boys."
But when the chance came to play representative rugby sevens in a Central North girls only team, things changed for Cobb.
"When I hit that Central North team and it was all girls, that's when I thought 'I want to play rugby'," she said.
"I did Central North in Year 6 and I got in because there wasn't enough players to have trials, it was just whoever signed up got in.
"Now you go to those trials and there are like 50 girls and they pick 14."
Given her passion for rugby union, when it came time for Cobb to start Year 11 at a new school her mother wanted to make sure there would be rugby opportunities.
"Mum wanted to send me away to a school that had rugby, so she called last year and said 'I want my daughter to go here but I don't want her to go unless there's rugby'," Cobb laughed.
So Cobb became at Scots All Saints' College border this year and amongst her fellow Year 11 students was Craig.
It didn't take long for the Bathurst talent and Cobb to discover they both loved rugby and together they pushed for the school to form a side.
"Me and Annie, we pushed so hard for that. Every single day we were in the rugby co-ordinator's office saying 'Can this happen? Can this happen?'," Cobb said.
"It got so big that next year there are 50 girls wanting to play. We went around and had to find everyone, it's so good.
"I like sevens because it's an easier concept, because I'm a winger I like speed and sevens is so fast."
Cobb and Craig enjoyed playing school rugby together. Cobb also followed in Craig's footsteps and played representative union for Central West.
As for Cobb's path to the Australian Cavaliers and the World School Sevens, well that came about thanks to Craig.
"She was in the team and they needed more players so she suggested my name. They had a look at my state champs video and I came to a training and they were like 'Yes, we want you in the team'," Cobb said.
"I'm so excited, I can't wait to play. It's so good, every day I have been thinking about it."
The schoolmates will join other teams from Australia and host nation New Zealand as well as hopefuls from Scotland, Japan, Cook Islands, Tonga, Samoa, Canada and Wales at the tournament.
The girls teams have been split into eight pools with Cavaliers' first two games against the Samoa Barbarians and New Zealand Cavaliers on Saturday.
