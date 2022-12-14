NSW is celebrating five years of the popular Return and Earn recycling scheme, with the community showing their support for the program by returning more 147,572,240 containers in the Bathurst Electorate alone.
Congratulations to the community for its enthusiastic participation in Return and Earn since the scheme was launched by the NSW Government in 2017.
Every container returned is not just money in your pocket, it's also a valuable resource helping to supercharge our circular economy here in NSW.
It's also a major win for our environment, with the returned plastic and glass bottles being transformed from trash into treasure and becoming new food and drink packaging.
Return and Earn shows that together we can make a positive change to benefit our environment.
More than 600 return points are available across NSW and there are more return points, including new smaller shopfront-style return points called Return and Earn Express, on the way.
While Return and Earn is only five years old, it has already achieved huge success, with more than eight billion containers returned in the last five years.
It has delivered a massive 755,000 tonnes of additional material for recycling already, helping remove these containers from becoming landfill or litter.
The incredibly popular scheme has seen more than $800 million in refunds into the pockets of people in NSW, and delivered more than $40 million in donations to charities and community groups.
Return and Earn is a partnership between the NSW Government, scheme coordinator Exchange for Change and network operator TOMRA Cleanaway.
COMMUNITY sporting clubs and organisations can now apply for life-saving defibrillators as part of the NSW Government's Local Sport Defibrillator Grant Program.
The NSW Government has committed $2 million over four years to the program, ensuring more sporting clubs and councils are equipped to respond to life-threating emergencies.
Whether you're at your local rowing club or playing footy with your mates, when someone has a cardiac arrest, time is crucial.
They can happen to anyone, anytime, or anywhere so it's vital that a defibrillator is readily accessible.
Through this funding, the NSW Liberals and National Government is ensuring our sport clubs and venues are safe environments for everyone, both on and off the field.
Since 2017, more than 2000 devices have been installed at sports facilities across the state.
People who play sport may think they are healthy, but sudden cardiac arrest does not discriminate.
Sudden cardiac arrest is a devastating disease which takes the lives of nine out of ten people who suffer an arrest outside of hospital.
It's vital we install as many lifesaving defibrillators as possible across NSW and beyond and that people know how to use them.
I encourage sporting clubs to apply for these generous grants that will help prevent the trauma, and the heartache, that cardiac arrest causes families.
The Local Sports Defibrillator Program is available to sport and recreation clubs, associations and organisations as well as councils and service clubs.
Up to $3000 is available per device with organisations able to apply for up to three devices.
Applications are open and will close February 10, 2023.
For more information, visit www.sport.nsw.gov.au/grants/local-sport-defibrillator-grant-program .
