Five years later and the scheme is still going strong | State politics

By Member for Bathurst Paul Toole
December 15 2022 - 10:00am
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole said grants for defibrillators at local sports clubs are available now.

NSW is celebrating five years of the popular Return and Earn recycling scheme, with the community showing their support for the program by returning more 147,572,240 containers in the Bathurst Electorate alone.

