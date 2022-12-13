Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Bathurst's Savannah Auvaa breaks two records at Western Ranges Zone Carnival, junior relay teams excel

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated December 14 2022 - 1:33pm, first published December 13 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE return of the Western Ranges Zone Carnival across the weekend was a roaring success for both the Bathurst Athletics Club committee and its competitors.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.