THE return of the Western Ranges Zone Carnival across the weekend was a roaring success for both the Bathurst Athletics Club committee and its competitors.
Across Saturday and Sunday's action at Morse Park the Bathurst club qualified many of its competitors to the next level at February's Regional Championships in Dubbo, and star performer Savannah Auvaa broke two long-standing field records in the under 11s girls division.
Auvaa, who recently won gold at the national level, threw 10.83m in Saturday's shot put to break the 16-year-old mark of 10.50m and then returned the following day to throw 31.64m in the discus, adding half a metre to the previous record.
"Savannah, who is an emerging star of athletics in Bathurst, broke the shot put and discus record. She's a national champion and has developed really well with her mum helping her out, and I believe she's got some throwing coaches involved now," Bathurst Athletics Club president Mike Curtin said.
"She won a gold and silver at the national level so it's no surprise that she's a star when we come back to local zone carnivals. We enjoy watching her development, but we want to underline the fact that she's there to enjoy herself at these carnivals, and she does, which is the main thing."
Bathurst's junior relay teams were another big highlight for the club, with both the boys and girls running a close second to strong Glenbrook lineups.
"We were really lucky to qualify our junior relay teams for Dubbo. Each team has one member from under 9s, 10s, 11s and 12s. That shows that we've got depth coming through in our age groups," Curtin said.
"We're very pleased that we've qualified those junior members."
Glenbrook's senior girls relay team broke a 13-year-old record with their time of 51.32, which shaved more than a second off the previous mark.
Saturday was a great day on the track for Bathurst's girls, with Eva Chiaramonte (under 11s 1,500 metres), Chloe Grellman (13s 1,500m) and Amelia Kirby (12s 400m) all recording wins.
Lily Dawson and Chiaramonte also went 1-2 in the girls under 11s 400m.
Wins for Sonny Anderson (boys u7s 50m), Ethan Donges (boys 14s 1,500m) and Liam Meredith (boys 10s 100m) added to Bathurst's big day on the track.
Gold in the field went to Travis Froebel (boys 7s discus), Scarlett Auvaa (girls 8s long jump), Kalesita Kaufusi (girls 9s shot put), Phoebe Hemming (girls 10s shot put), Payton Oakley (girls 12s shot put), Ashley Mullins (girls 15s discus) and Renelle Donges (girls 17s high jump).
On Sunday Meredith added to his previous day's success with wins in the 70m and 200m.
More 70m success came Bathurst's way through Xavier Curtin (boys 9s), Scarlett Auvaa (girls 8s) and Ava Hemming (girls 7s).
Dawson and Chiaramonte provided one of the most exciting duels of the carnival with another close 1-2 result, this time in the 800m.
Will Curtin (boys 13s), Ethan Donges (boys 14s) and Sebastian Donges (boys 9s) also were 800m gold medallists.
Grellman added a 200m win to her previous day's middle distance victory.
Byron Rosier claimed a winning double in the boys 12s high jump and triple jump while long jump wins also went to Ella Hunter and Will Curtin.
Chase Barwick (boys 8s discus) and Phoebe Hemming (girls 10s high jump) each were victorious in the field.
Savannah Auvaa also made it three gold by winning the last event on the meeting's card - the under 11s girls javelin.
"It was great to see Bathurst uniforms up the front of the pack in most races. We couldn't be happier," Curtin said.
"We'll have a big number of athletes going through. This will be the strongest regional team we've had in a long time and I think we'll be looking at qualifying around half a dozen athletes for state."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.