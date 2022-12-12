NEW details about the disappearance and death of a woman near Orange have emerged.
Esther Wallace was reported missing about 8am on November 30. A companion said they were separated near Federal Falls, Mount Canobolas.
Following an exhaustive multi-agency search, the 47-year-old's body was found on December 11 in thick bush adjacent to Boree Creek - about two kilometres from where she was last seen.
At an impromptu press conference on Monday afternoon, acting Chief Inspector Gerard Lawson said Ms Wallace had no obvious injuries and may have died of hypothermia.
Temperatures in Orange sat at about 8.3 degrees Celsius when the woman disappeared, but dropped below freezing later in the week.
Police believe clothing recovered during the search may have been shed due to 'paradoxical undressing' - a phenomena where critically cold people experience hot flushes and strip-off.
Questions have centred on why the duo was in the area and how Ms Wallace became lost.
Chief Inspector Lawson reiterated the death is not being treated as suspicious.
In separate comments, he suggested the couple may have had a "disagreement" over how to leave the track, but did not elaborate.
Sources close to the search report the body was found partially-clothed in "near-impenetrably thick" bush. Several searchers were injured during the operation due to treacherous terrain.
Investigators do not believe the death was suspicious or Ms Wallace took her own life. The area where she was found reportedly suggests she may have become lost.
TIMELINE:
