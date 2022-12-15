Period masterpiece in Bathurst's heart

Western Advocate's Property of the Week, Friday December 16: 227 William Street, Bathurst:
Exuding charm, character and a timeless elegance, "The Lindens" represents the opportunity to own a unique, historical home in the heart of Bathurst. The house was originally home to James Rutherford, a partner in the Cobb & Co transport company who moved to Bathurst and settled his family into the Lindens in 1864. While living in this William Street home, he helped run the Cobb & Co empire for 20 years.
Offering all that a most discerning buyer could want in a home, this classic federation double-brick has been lovingly maintained and boasts formal and informal living options. The timber kitchen with a built-in study desk and bay window meals area, provides the perfect family space for meals. At the same time, the spacious separate living, sunrooms and formal living/dining room allow for spacious family comfort.
The main house has four generously sized bedrooms, two with built-in-robes, and the modern family bathroom is complete with a shower, bath, toilet and double vanity. With its own beautifully renovated bathroom, the incorporated granny flat sits in its own wing of the main house, allowing more than enough room for the whole family or for entertaining guests.
The single garage has drive-through access and a powered workshop making it ideal for storage or projects. Mornings will be best spent enjoying a coffee on the full-length front verandah with stunning, elevated views across Bathurst, while the gas-heated, in-ground swimming pool, with a solar blanket, is perfect for those lazy afternoons. The beautifully established gardens, fully enclosed yard, and paved barbecue area makes 227 William Street perfect for entertaining.
With details like high ceilings and skirtings, decorative cornices, ceiling roses, stunning timber floorboards, and a warm ambience throughout, it is no surprise that this beautiful home won the award for "Bathurst District Historic Societies Best Preserved Town House". There is also ducted gas heating throughout and several ornamental wood fireplaces that allow for comfortable year-round living.
Nestled on a generous corner block, the house is a short walk to the heart of Bathurst's CBD and close to parks and the Bathurst campus of Charles Sturt University. This stunning home offers a central lifestyle without compromise and is sure to surpass your expectations.
