Period masterpiece in Bathurst's heart

Exuding charm, character and a timeless elegance, "The Lindens" represents the opportunity to own a unique, historical home in the heart of Bathurst. The house was originally home to James Rutherford, a partner in the Cobb & Co transport company who moved to Bathurst and settled his family into the Lindens in 1864. While living in this William Street home, he helped run the Cobb & Co empire for 20 years.