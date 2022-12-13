THEY grew up as South Sydney Rabbitohs fans and now Bathurst's Kate and Dayne Fallon will be sporting the red and green themselves.
Kate Fallon has linked up with South Sydney for the upcoming Tarsha Gale Cup season, after coming across from the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, while Dayne Fallon is trialling with the club to try and earn a place in their Harold Matthews team.
This year has been a remarkable journey for Kate.
Midway through the previous Tarsha Gale season in January she fell pregnant and soon welcomed her son Lennox into the world in September, and then got herself match-fit ahead of the new season of the women's under 19s competition.
For Dayne, he's made the jump across to the Rabbitohs after previously training with the Manly Sea Eagles to try and earn a starting place in the front row for the state's premier under 16s competition.
Dayne and Kate Fallon each have trial games lined up against the Cronulla Sharks this Friday and Saturday respectively.
Kate said Souths have helped ease her back into rugby league in a welcoming manner.
"I'm really happy to be at Souths this year. Obviously I couldn't play the whole of last season, because I was pregnant, so I'm really excited just to get back into it," she said.
"I started training again four weeks after having my baby. It was challenging, but I'm really lucky to be at a great club and Souths are very family-orientated, and they were very supportive of me getting back into it.
"We've got great physios here and they really helped me out in getting back into it."
Following a year of big life changes Fallon is excited to get back into the game she loves alongside some familiar faces.
"I've gone for Souths pretty much my whole life so it's so exciting to be able to play for them," she said.
"At the moment we're thinking I'll be in the centre or second row. We'll see how we go in this Saturday's trial against Cronulla and then that'll decide where we go from there.
"The team has been amazing. I knew a lot of the girls in the Souths team because I went to high school with a lot of them, so that's been really good."
St Pat's junior Dayne said it was an amazing feeling to learn that he'd earned an opportunity to train with his favourite NRL club.
"It's feels good. It's pretty surreal," he said.
"The experience at Manly was good but I'm really enjoying it at the Bunnies. I go for them in the NRL so I'm cheering."
"I'm on trial for the Harold Matts team and I've just been training with the squad over the last couple of weeks, and I've been named in Friday night's trial against Cronulla.
"I've got this one game before Christmas and then we'll see where I go from there."
Dayne made a strong impression at this year's Koori Knockout, and based on his performance Souths extended an opportunity to the 193cm Bathurst prop to join their Harold Matthews training squad.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.