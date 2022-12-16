Western Advocate

The new StreetHeart charity has opened and will run on weekends from the Girl Guide Hall

By Alise McIntosh
December 16 2022 - 5:00pm
Rick Johnson OAM and Tracey Denton, who have formed the Bathurst StreetHeart charity. Picture by Phil Blatch

THE Girl Guide Hall has found new life on weekends, with the StreetHeart charity opening and being run from its grounds on Saturday and Sunday evenings.

Alise McIntosh

