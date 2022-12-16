THE Girl Guide Hall has found new life on weekends, with the StreetHeart charity opening and being run from its grounds on Saturday and Sunday evenings.
StreetHeart is a charitable organisation that was founded in Sydney by Rick Johnson OAM, as a means to feed the homeless population.
Following a conversation with Mr Johnson, local resident Tracey Denton formed the idea to get it started in Bathurst.
"I wanted to start this thing where I could feed the homeless and the vulnerable on Saturdays and Sundays because most charities don't do anything on weekends," Ms Denton said.
"It's to feed people, and from time to time we will have some clothing that people can have a bit of a rummage through and if there is something that they need, they can take it.
"Maybe someone has been in a DV [domestic violence] situation and they have had to leave home with nothing, so we can assist with furniture and food etc."
The charity saw its first weekend of operation over December 10 and 11, which was extremely successful.
"It was fantastic," Ms Denton said.
"We had a pallet of books and toys to give away and most of those were distributed, people just came and we said, 'Grab a bag and help yourself to what you would like'."
Being able to provide the homeless and the vulnerable with a hot meal and a sense of community is a cause that is close to Ms Denton's heart.
"Many, many years ago, I was in a situation where I was temporarily homeless," she said.
"It's not a nice place to be and I would do anything I could to stop other people from feeling the way that I felt when I was homeless."
This period of immense struggle in her life, has led her to find a sense of purposeful generosity.
"It's just something I've wanted to do for quite some time," Ms Denton said.
In the early stages of the charity's development, this generosity has meant that the majority of food and provisions have been supplied directly by Ms Denton.
"At the moment it's a combination of my own pocket and donations," she said.
"I'm hoping to go around to some of the food businesses and perhaps get some sponsoring or donations and grants."
As well as being a family friendly, central location to encourage those in need to utilise the service, it's also open for anyone in need of companionship or a listening ear.
"Even if you just want to come down and have a bit of a chat, you're more than welcome," Ms Denton said.
