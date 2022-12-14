WASTE 2 Art is an annual community art exhibition and competition that is open to all residents of our region.
It showcases creative works made from reused waste materials.
The aim is to challenge perceptions about waste and to celebrate the reuse and recycling of waste through arts and crafts.
The theme is Year of Textiles.
Council is inviting individuals, schools, and community groups to take up the challenge and create a new life for materials that would otherwise have been thrown away.
Entry forms and further information are available on council's website. Entries close March 20, 2023.
NOMINATIONS are open for the Living Legends 2023. The "Living Legend" title recognises the achievements of individuals and the way they have contributed positively to the community.
They could be proven leaders among their peers or promote the positive qualities of council, the community and local businesses.
To nominate someone you think is worthy of inclusion as a Living Legend, visit yoursay.bathurst.nsw.gov.au
Nominations close Friday, January 27, 2023.
THIS week I attended Eglinton Public School's Presentation Day.
Many students received awards for their work and commitment to their studies, sports, music and much more.
Congratulations to the year six students who graduated and are off to high school next year.
It was an honour to share this very special day with all the students. I would also like to thank the teachers and staff for the fantastic work throughout the year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.