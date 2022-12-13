Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Bathurst golfers raise money for Cancer Council by tackling 72 holes in one day

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated December 14 2022 - 1:58pm, first published December 13 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
For the second year running Tony Forster and teenage talent Cooper Starkey tackled 72 holes of golf in one day to raise money for the Cancer Council. They were two of seven players who completed the challenge in Bathurst.

AN eagle, a spill in a bunker, Choppers and Hosel Rockets, walking some 37 kilometres and playing 72 holes - that's what a group of Bathurst golfers did on Monday as part of The Longest Day Challenge.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.