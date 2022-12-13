AN eagle, a spill in a bunker, Choppers and Hosel Rockets, walking some 37 kilometres and playing 72 holes - that's what a group of Bathurst golfers did on Monday as part of The Longest Day Challenge.
The challenge is a now annual Cancer Council event that sees participants sign up to play four rounds of golf from dawn to dusk and raise funds for research, prevention and support services.
Monday marked Bathurst golfer Tony Forster's fourth involvement with the challenge.
"My Dad suffered from melanoma, I lost him at 63, and I've always followed the Cancer Council because Dad was big on the Cancer Council through his treatments," he explained.
"He fought cancer on and off for over 20 years, he had four major bouts.
"I first learned about this when it popped up on social media. It was relatively small just a few years back, just a couple of hundred people doing it across Australia, but there were thousands of people doing it this year. So it's grown exponentially, which is fantastic.
"I'm a golf nut so that was the original motivation for me, I could put my hand up and have fun doing it."
Forster first took part in the Longest Day Challenge solo in 2019, in 2020 it was alongside Casey White while Bathurst junior talent Cooper Starkey joined him for last year.
This time around there were seven golfers across two teams who tackled the epic 72-hole challenge on Monday.
Joining Forster and Starkey on team Bathurst Choppers Royale were Bathurst Club professional James Hundy and Dan Frawley.
Frawley, a survivor of childhood cancer, had previously completed the Longest Day Challenge at Coffs Harbour and Lithgow, while it was Hundy's first crack.
Then there were the Hosel Rockets of Roth Marshall, Alex Gale, Dean O'Brien.
"Choppers is a golfing term, if you're not a professional golfer than you're a chopper," Forster explained.
"Hosel Rocket is another term for a bad shot in golf, when you go to hit the ball and it hits near the shaft and goes off sideways instead of straight. It's another term for a shank.
"In the first year I did it I finished at about 4pm, we always tee off about 5.30 in the morning just as first light hits, just as you can see well enough.
"This year it was 7pm when we finished, but we did lose some time with the rain and the wind."
Across the day there were moments like Hundy's eagle on his 45th hole - the ninth on the Bathurst course - and Starkey taking a spill in a bunker but still making par.
Early on there was also a particularly bright pair of pants sported by Forster.
Together as a team Bathurst Choppers Royale have currently raised over $2,600 for the Cancer Council, with 14-year-old Starkey leading the charge.
"Cooper is pretty quite about his motivation but he's golf obsessed, he's a bloody good golfer. He's a fantastic junior golfer," Forster said.
"Playing 72 holes of golf for him is probably just a fun day out, he's just a good kid ... he has a good appreciation of what the day is about."
So after the more than 13 hours on course, who took the honours with the best score of the day? Well there's no official answer.
"Cooper wrote off his second round, the second round was marred by the heaviest of the rain. I think that was Cooper's way of admitting I could beat him on the day, but because he wrote if off we couldn't keep a full tally," Forster laughed.
"He beat me last year, but this year I thought I had him comfortably, but because of that second round I have no conclusive proof."
Anyone who is interested in donating to Forster's team can still do so.
