POLICE sources have confirmed missing Dubbo man Nathaniel Train was one of the gunmen shot dead after a horrific shootout with police in rural Queensland on Monday night.
Six people were killed, including two police officers, during the ambush attack and siege at a remote property on Wains Road in Wieambilla.
Train died in a shootout with police reinforcements alongside his brother Gareth and wife Stacey, sources have confirmed to AAP.
IN NEWS AROUND BATHURST:
NSW police last week launched an appeal for public assistance to locate 46-year-old Train, last seen at his residence in Dubbo on December 16, 2021.
While his whereabouts were unknown, it was believed Train, a former schoolteacher, had remained in touch with his family until early October.
Train was described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, about 183 centimetres tall, with a thin build and a long, grey beard.
He was last seen wearing a white shirt and jeans and was known to always wear brown boots.
Police sources confirmed to AAP that Train was one of the gunmen later shot dead by police at Wains Road in Wieambilla on Monday night.
Earlier in the day, he and his brother Gareth allegedly gunned down police constables Matthew Arnold, 26, and Rachel McCrow, 29 who were there apparently in search of Train following a missing persons request from NSW Police.
A neighbour, 58, who went to the scene following the disturbance, was also fatally shot.
Local media reports indicate Gareth and Stacey Train owned the property.
According to News Corp Australia, Nathaniel Train had previously worked as a primary school principal at Walgett and had at one time taught in Queensland.
"We got a request from NSW that a person had been missing for a considerable period of time and then that request was given to the local police to go to this address to check on that missing person," Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll said on Tuesday morning.
"I understand from my brief that that person had been missing from up to about 12 months but people had been in contact with him.
